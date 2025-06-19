Did Kevin Durant shoot his shot at Caitlin Clark under Fever star's latest post? Debunking wild rumor

Caitlin Clark returned from a five-game absence on Saturday to lead the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win over the previously unbeaten New York Liberty. Clark dazzled on the court, particularly late in the first quarter when she hit three straight 3-pointers from behind 27 feet. The WNBA superstar posted clips of her impressive return and wrote on Instagram that it was “good to be back.”

NBA Centel, a parody account on X (formerly Twitter), jumped in on the viral photos on Wednesday and photoshopped a reaction from Kevin Durant.

According to Centel, the former MVP wrote that Caitlin Clark was his “type of hooper” and noted “DMs." Centel also posted a fake response from Clark.

The fake post earned over 78,000 views in less than an hour.

Clark’s IG post garnered reactions from LeBron James, Sydney Colson and Aliyah Boston, but not from Durant.

Kevin Durant agreed with Team USA's decision to leave Caitlin Clark off the Olympic team

Roughly a year ago, Caitlin Clark was omitted from the USA women’s basketball team that competed in the 2024 Olympics. Kevin Durant, who was on Team USA’s men’s basketball team, discussed Clark's omission in an interview with the Wall Street Journal (Timestamp: 7:30):

"I still think there's proper steps you have to take in our world to be considered an Olympian. I think she's definitely going to be on one of these teams going forward, but for right now, there's better candidates out there, I think. But Caitlin's just gotta continue to keep showing up every day."

At the time, Caitlin Clark said she was not disappointed and that she would use the omission as fuel to work hard for a 2028 selection.

