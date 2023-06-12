Did Kevin Love have a baby? Miami Heat star's playing status for NBA Finals Game 5 explored

Kevin Love celebrated the birth of his first child on Saturday. Love missed the team’s flight to Denver. Love instead flew to join the team later. He expects to play in Game 5 on Monday.

Love’s personal flight made it in time to participate in team activities on Sunday as the Miami Heat prepared for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets lead the series 3-1. Denver is one game away from its first championship in franchise history.

Who is Kevin Love's wife?

Love and his wife, Kate Bock, welcomed their first child on Saturday. Love’s wife and the child are reported to be happy and healthy.

Jena Garcia @VidaVivaDiva Kevin Love confirms his wife had a baby yesterday but he didn’t miss film this morning. Kevin Love confirms his wife had a baby yesterday but he didn’t miss film this morning. https://t.co/XMsrgZhpFn

Bock is a Canadian model. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2020. The two have been together since 2016. They were engaged in 2021 and got married in 2022. She is 5-foot-11 and Love stands at 6-8.

Love was in the starting lineup for the Heat in games 2, 3 and 4. He is expected to be in the starting lineup again after making the delayed trip after the birth of his child.

Love spoke to the media on Sunday in Denver about the hectic weekend.

“Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep,” Love said. “Everybody's happy and healthy.”

Love and Miami are now in a do-or-die situation for the rest of the series. The Heat will attempt to become the second team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Spoelstra on the Heat going back to Kevin Love. Admits he didn't have the foresight to make the change ahead of Game 1. Spoelstra on the Heat going back to Kevin Love. Admits he didn't have the foresight to make the change ahead of Game 1. https://t.co/Qv1ircmmu1

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were the only team to do it in the finals when they defeated the 73-win Golden State Warriors in a miraculous comeback. Love was a starter on that Cavs team.

Teams have come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA playoffs 13 times. The Denver Nuggets were the last team to accomplish the feat. They did it twice in back-to-back rounds in the 2020 bubble playoffs.

Miami is a +9 point underdog on the road for Game 5 on Monday. They are 20/1 to win the NBA title now and will need to win three games in a row to accomplish the unlikely feat. Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

