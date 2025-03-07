Did Kevin Love retire from the NBA? A closer look at the Cavs honoring 2016 champ with jersey retirement

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan on celebrating Kevin Love's legacy with the franchise, as they announced their plans to retire his jersey. The news of Love's expected jersey retirement caused some to wonder if Love had retired from the NBA altogether. That would not be the case, as Love is still an active member of the Miami Heat and has not announced any plans to retire.

The Cavaliers shared the news of Kevin Love's expected jersey retirement after the Cavaliers-Heat game on Wednesday. The exact date for the jersey retirement ceremony is unknown.

Kevin Love averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 489 career games for the Cavaliers. Most importantly, he was a pivotal member of the Cavaliers' 2016 championship team alongside fellow stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

Since joining the Heat, Love has averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 97 career games. These are not quite the numbers he averaged for Cleveland, but his veteran presence and leadership bring much more to that team than what's shown on the stat sheet.

"All my love" - Kevin Love reacts to tribute video from Cavs and standing ovation from fans in return to Cleveland

Kevin Love joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 and spent nine years with them, more than he spent with any other team. He played in Cleveland until he was bought out in 2023 and later signed with the Miami Heat.

With his return to his former home on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers prepared a tribute video for Love, which was then followed by a standing ovation from the fans. During the ovation, Love pointed to his ring finger, reminding the fans of their accomplishments during his time in Cleveland. After the game, Love stated that he has nothing but love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers by quoting the video shared by the team.

"All my love @cavs," he wrote.

The Cavaliers would go on to spoil Love's return, as they defeated his Heat by a score of 112-107 to move to 52-10 on the season, the best record in the NBA. Love started the game and played 16 minutes, finishing with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 3/8 shooting from the field.

While Kevin Love did not leave the fans disappointed in Cleveland with a Heat win, it's clear he has much love for the fanbase and will always hold a special place in his heart for Cleveland and Cavaliers fans.

