Did Klay Thompson delete Warriors 22' championship snaps on IG? Closer look at 4x NBA champion's recent move amid trade rumors

Klay Thompson has been active on social media, and some fans have taken notice. The four-time NBA champion has been linked with a move away from the Warriors since last season, and his recent social media activity suggests the end of an era may be coming.

X user @wardeIICurry30 noted that Klay deleted a picture of himself and Steph Curry after winning the 2022 NBA championship from his official Instagram account.

Overtime adds that the sharpshooter has stopped following the Warriors on Instagram, a move that sometimes indicates a potential separation.

His pictures with Draymond Green are also nowhere to be found. Thompson has been one of the most beloved players in the most successful era of the franchise and seeing him leave will have a major impact on the fans.

Klay Thompson is reportedly not a priority for the Warriors

Thompson is heading into free agency this offseason with his five-year, $190 million contract set to expire. Earlier this week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that signing Thompson to a new contract hasn't been a priority for the Warriors this offseason.

"Klay Thompson is Klay Thompson. He has pride in what he's built with the Warriors, who he is in the league, what his statistical resume still says he is. And I think it's fair like, you want to be prioritized [if you are Klay]," said Slater on the morning Roast radio show.

The relationship between Thompson and the Warriors seemingly got sour last season. The last image that fans have of him is a scoreless night against the Sacramento Kings in an elimination game where he went 0-for-10 from the field.

But despite his underwhelming performances last season, Klay Thompson can still have a market in the NBA. Teams like the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked with the veteran.

Those teams have a lot of cap space this offseason, and they are in need of additional shooting. Thompson is still a threat from beyond the arc and his contributions will be highly valued on multiple teams around the league.