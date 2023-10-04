Did Kobe Bryant have a weakness? Exploring flaws in Black Mamba's game

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. It can be argued that he's one of the Top 10 players to ever play the game. Bryant is known for his scoring prowess, work ethic and killer instinct. Those qualities helped him become a five-time NBA champion and one-time league MVP.

But did Kobe have a weakness in his game? Let's explore the potential flaws of one of the most decorated players ever.

One of the things that Bryant got criticized for the most part of his career was his shot selection. He regularly takes tough shots, which may or may not have affected the results of the game. However, he thrived at making those contested shots in clutch situations.

While most of Kobe Bryant's critics will point out to his shot selection, it can be argued that making tough shots is one of his strengths. Coaches can never map out a defensive scheme against someone like him. They will just hope and pray that he misses.

Another problem with Kobe's shot selection was it affected his efficiency. He was still an efficient player for someone who takes as many shots as him. And regardless of how many times he missed during his career, 14,481 to be exact, his accolades can back him up.

The LA Lakers legend's playmaking and passing have also been criticized for the most part of his career. His career average of 4.7 assists per game says otherwise, but he could have passed the ball once or twice when in a tough position.

His playmaking and passing should be considered an underrated part of his game and not a weakness. He was willing to be a creator when needed, but you will never see him pass the ball in the clutch. If you ask most players, they want the ball in his hands rather than others not named Michael Jordan or Larry Bird.

Kobe Bryant's one other weakness

Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers (Photo: NBA.com)

Kobe Bryant was pretty confident back in 2013 that he's not afraid of anything. Well, except for one particular thing that some teams could have hilariously used to prevent him from scoring — bees.

Yes, the great Black Mamba is afraid of bees. He once told ESPN's Dave McMenamin his greatest fear.

"The only thing I'm afraid of is bees," Bryant asaid. "I don't like bees. I'm allergic to them."

