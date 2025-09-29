Did LeBron James hint at playing with son Bryce James on Lakers? 4x champ clears air on father-son NBA timeline

LeBron James has been a global basketball icon for more than half of his career. The four-time NBA champion has built a legacy that seems impossible to surpass for any player who has played, is playing, or will play in the league.The LA Lakers star has been performing at an elite level, even at an age where most players hang up their sneakers and call it a day. It has been James' long-awaited dream to share the court with his son, Bronny James. Last season, it came true as LBJ and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play on an NBA court together.At 40, James is still going strong, and the community started wondering if he was waiting for his second son, Bryce James, to step on an NBA court as well. LeBron cleared the air on the speculations during the Lakers' media day on Monday.&quot;I am not waiting on Bryce,&quot; James said. &quot;I don't know what his timeline is. ... We will see what happens this year, next year. But he has his own timeline, I got my timeline and I don't know if they quite match up, we'll see.&quot;The Lakers superstar dropped a hint that he might not play with his younger son and etch another page in history. However, even though James is not sure about playing with his younger son, there is still a possibility that he can accomplish that feat.Bryce is currently a freshman at the University of Arizona. If he enters the NBA draft next year and if the Lakers select him, then LeBron can become the only player in history to share an NBA court with both of his sons.LeBron James credits his love for the process as motivation ahead of his 23rd seasonLeBron James will be playing in his 23rd season. He has been going strong for more than two decades now, so when a reporter asked him about his motivation, the Lakers star had a simple answer.&quot;For me it's just am I still excited about the process? Do I still get motivated about the process every single year?&quot; James said on Monday. &quot;I think once I kinda fall out of love with the process then I'll know for sure that it'll probably be it for me.&quot;Oh No He Didn't @ohnohedidnt24LINKLebron: &quot;For me it's just am I still excited about the process? Do I still get motivated about the process every single year? I think once I kinda fall out of love with the process then I'll know for sure that it'll probably be it for me&quot;James is the oldest active player in the league, but he is outperforming younger players. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3% shooting.