Did LeBron James really call Cam Reddish Lakers' franchise player? Viral rumors debunked

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 122-119 on Friday, Nov 10. Following the game, a viral clip began to circle social media, claiming that LeBron James called Cam Reddish the team's franchise player and future face of the NBA.

The clip is from a parody account known as "TheNBACentel," a play on the popular aggregation account "NBA Central." Nevertheless, the clip is legitimate and shows LeBron James speaking to a sideline reporter following the Lakers' win over Phoenix.

"To all the naysayers and basketball savants that don't know anything about basketball, telling me I should have shot that shot in Miami instead of passing it to Cam Reddish," LeBron said. "Well, I did the same thing tonight because I trust my teammates, and I make the right play every single time. The game ball goes to Cam Reddish for sure."

With their latest win, the Lakers are now 4-5 for the season. Cam Reddish recently joined the Lakers following multiple unsuccessful spells around the league. Reddish played in eight games for the Lakers this season, averaging 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and an assist while shooting 30.6% from the field.

LeBron's trust in the former No. 10 pick has seen Reddish take two big shots for his team in recent weeks. The latest was a clutch bucket against the Suns.

Lil Wayne wants the Los Angeles Lakers to trade Anthony Davis

During a recent appearance on Fox Sports "First Things First," Lil Wayne revealed his desire for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade Anthony Davis. Wayne believes the veteran stars' inability to remain healthy will be what costs the franchise a shot at a championship this season and in the years to come:

"If you ask me," Lil Wayne said. "If the Lakers want to be a championship team, and in the future as well, you gotta get rid of AD. Because he's AD, plain and simple...Because that's his makeup, and that's who he is, and he's shown us that...Get rid of him and get some good players. We don't even need another superstar. We got LeBron over there."

In the last three seasons, Davis has played 40 or fewer games twice and hasn't made more than 50 regular-season appearances. LeBron James is 38 years old, about to turn 39. He needs an additional star who is consistently on the court and can help him carry the Lakers during close games. There is a legitimate concern that Davis isn't the player to do that.

However, the Lakers currently look like a franchise that's all-in on their star duo. It would take a significant downturn in production for the front office to consider such a drastic course of action.