"Did he lose a bet?" - James Harden pregame outfit sparks hilarious memefest online

James Harden went back to his MVP form in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, it was Harden's pregame outfit that sparked a hilarious memefest online.

Harden pulled up to the arena like he was going to the 2023 Met Gala. He was wearing an oversized blue sweatsuit with a lot of fur, possibly from a Cookie Monster-like creature. It was certainly a throwback look for the former MVP with the elephant pants.

It also looked comfortable to wear, but might not be great for everyday use since people will mock you for it. Nevertheless, Harden cooked the Celtics in Game 1 to lead the Sixers to a 119-115 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media quickly jumped on James Harden's pregame drip. Some hilariously pointed out the similarities to Cookie Monster's fur. One fan even thought that Harden was forced to wear the outfit because he lost a bet. The fan tweeted:

"Did he lose a bet?"

Here are some other hilarious reactions and memes to Harden's questionable fashion choices for Game 1:

Brian Blake @BrianOBlake James Harden had the best met gala outfit by far James Harden had the best met gala outfit by far https://t.co/EV2vHiVPLw

Jasmine B. @jazzvangogh James Harden looks like a combination of Cookie Monster, Stitch and Sully from Monsters Inc. lol James Harden looks like a combination of Cookie Monster, Stitch and Sully from Monsters Inc. lol https://t.co/fCfQoAo0KO

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais James Harden looks like a knockoff Cookie Monster from Times Square called the “Biscuit Fiend.” James Harden looks like a knockoff Cookie Monster from Times Square called the “Biscuit Fiend.” https://t.co/J1mELjKGdi

Carlos Gil @carlosgil83 @TheHoopCentral James Harden's fashion sense is starting to resemble a cross between a NBA superstar and everyone's favorite blue Sesame Street character. Can someone tell him cookies belong in the jar, not on his clothes? @TheHoopCentral James Harden's fashion sense is starting to resemble a cross between a NBA superstar and everyone's favorite blue Sesame Street character. Can someone tell him cookies belong in the jar, not on his clothes?

James Harden has been one of the best or worst dressed players in the NBA over the past few years, depending on your perspective. Harden likes to be colorful and outrageous with his pregame outfits.

In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2021, the former MVP revealed that he doesn't mind getting called out for his fashion sense. He likes the attention and that's one of the reasons why he puts on a show when he's showing up to the arena.

"I feel like now, the emphasis (is on) fashion, to where we got runways in our tunnels," Harden said. "There's cameras flashing. It's like a show. You gotta put it on. You gotta put that outfit on when you walk into that game because there are going to be a lot of pictures taken of you.

"And then they're going to be posted on social media. So if you want to be talked about, in a good way or a bad way! Depends on what you got on, you have to be into fashion. It’s kind of the culture, and it's a beautiful thing."

Also Read: "They f***ed up" - LeBron James once knew the Cavs mentally destroyed Steph Curry and the Warriors in the 2016 Finals

James Harden puts on vintage performance in Game 1

James Harden shooting over Derrick White

James Harden put in a vintage performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden tied his playoff career-high with 45 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' shocking 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The former MVP carried the Sixers, who were playing without Joel Embiid. He went 17-for-30 from the field, including 7-for-14 from beyond the arc. He also hit the go-ahead 3-point shot with 8.4 seconds left in the game to give the Sixers a two-point lead.

Also Read: "Always on some weird s**t lmao" - Hilarious Jack Harlow and Kyle Lowry memes erupt as former shares wild Instagram story

Poll : 0 votes