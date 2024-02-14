“Did the math and sold": NBA fans rip Mark Cuban for Luka Doncic’s budget-busting $367 million supermax reports

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks in December, citing the ever-changing NBA business world. However, amid recent reports of Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic’s upcoming pay raise, some fans are speculating whether Cuban avoided potentially overpaying the 24-year-old.

Per 97.1 The Freak’s Kevin Gray Jr., if Doncic makes another All-NBA team this season, he will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension in 2025. With the NBA’s salary cap continually rising, Doncic’s next deal is projected to be worth five years, $367 million. That would work out to an average of $73.4 million per season.

Cuban sold his controlling interest in the Mavericks to the families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont for $3.5 billion. However, he kept a 27% minority stake in the franchise. Additionally, he still serves as the team’s alternate governor with control of basketball operations.

Given the timing of the sale, Cuban won’t have to shell out most of the funds for Doncic’s projected supermax. Thus, some fans on X/Twitter questioned whether the business mogul had that in mind at the time that he sold the team.

“Cuban did the math and sold,” one fan said.

“Cuban, nice one,” another said.

However, others countered that Dallas offering Doncic a supermax is a no-brainer regardless of who the franchise’s controlling owner is.

“I would pay him the whole cap and sign all [veteran minimum] guys if I have to,” one fan said.

“The fourth richest woman in the USA owns the team now. Hopefully, that contract [will be] on Luka’s desk by the start of this summer,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Doncic’s potential supermax extension:

Mark Cuban on why he sold his majority stake in the Mavericks

Fans may have theories regarding why Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks. However, Cuban previously broke down his reasoning for selling the team shortly after the sale was announced.

The 65-year-old highlighted the decline of media companies and the need for NBA teams to shift their focus toward building real estate empires. According to Cuban, he doesn’t have much expertise in that area. So, he sold his majority stake to business tycoons who have experienced immense success in the industry.

The Adelson and Dumont families run Las Vegas Sands Corp, an American casino and resort company. Thus, per Cuban, they are far more qualified to usher in the Mavericks’ next era of success.

“If you look at the teams that spend the most money right now, it’s not because of their media deals. It’s because of their real estate empires that they’ve built,” Cuban said. “And I have no knowledge in that at all.

“The advantage is what can you build and where and you need to have somebody who’s really, really good at that. Patrick and Miriam, they’re the best in the world at what they do. ... When you get a world-class partner who can come in and grow your revenue base and you’re not dependent on things that you were in the past, that’s a huge win.”

So, given Mark Cuban’s desire to see Dallas thrive, it doesn’t appear that Doncic’s potential supermax contract influenced his decision to sell his majority stake. However, that likely won’t stop fans from continuing to speculate about his motives.

