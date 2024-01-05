Mark Cuban surprises Dallas Mavericks employees with $35 million in bonuses after cashing majority stake in franchise

Mark Cuban continues to amaze fans. In a recent update, the Dallas Mavericks owner has revealed that the ownership group will be handing out bonuses to the team’s employees. In totality, it will be worth $35 million. This was a big surprise for the team after Cuban sold most of his stake recently.

Cuban has been part of the Mavs’ organization since 2000. He’s been regarded as one of the best owners in the NBA for his charitable acts. Many were surprised when he announced that he sold the majority of his ownership stake recently but relieved after finding out that he’s still involved with the team.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared a screenshot of Cuban’s email on X, which says that the employees will get bonuses depending on how long an employee has been with the organization.

"As a thank you for all your hard work making the Mavs an amazing organiztion, each of you will be receiving a bonus from myself, and the Adelson and Dumont families," Cuban stated.

"You will receive you bonus in the very near future. I'm excited to continue our work making the Mavs the best franchise in all of sports!"

Cuban didn’t reveal when the employees will start receiving their bonuses.

The Adelson and Dumont families purchased the team for around $3.5 billion.

Mark Cuban explained why he chose to sell his majority stake

For 23 years, Mark Cuban has been synonymous with the Mavs as the sole majority owner. Cuban bought it in 2000 for $285 million and now has a valuation of $4.5 billion. Even with that, many were caught off guard by his decision to sell most of his stake.

But Cuban still has control over the basketball operations for the team and isn’t planning on going anywhere.

"The advantage is what can you build and where and you need to have somebody who’s really, really good at that," Cuban said (via NBC News). "...When you get a world-class partner who can come in and grow your revenue base and you’re not dependent on things that you were in the past, that’s a huge win."

According to Cuban, the decision to sell the team makes revenue from media rights deals easier to handle. The Mavericks won’t have to think about it as a major concern moving forward and can continue their basketball operations.

