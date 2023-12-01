The Dallas Mavericks have been successful this 2023-24 NBA season due to the availability of both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The team will host the struggling Memphis Grizzlies this Friday, Dec. 1, inside the halls of the American Airlines Center.

This NBA Western Conference matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be shown live through Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SE-MEM broadcasts. Both feeds are made available through an NBA League Pass subscription.

According to the injury report of the Dallas Mavericks, as of this writing, three players are on the list. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier Prosper are questionable for their upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Inching closer to return is Maxi Kleber, who should return anytime soon, but he is still marked as out for this game. Other than that, all players, including Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, are available to play.

During the Mavs' most recent game against the Houston Rockets, the team has been fielding Doncic and Irving as the starting backcourt while Dereck Lively II, Grant Williams and Josh Green are the frontcourt combination.

Dallas Mavericks not taking Luka Doncic's efforts for granted

Luka Doncic has been consistently on the MVP ladder, entering his sixth season in the NBA. He has been averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists in the 17 games the Mavs played. Coach Jason Kidd feels blessed to have a talented player on his roster who provides the team with excellent statistics and a winning mentality.

"Sometimes we take him for granted, and we shouldn't," Kidd said. "He's about winning, but it just so happens he's a walking triple-double."

Against the Houston Rockets, Luka Doncic fired a near triple-double of 41 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. This included a hook shot that helped the team seal the win. For him, it was just another day in the office.

“That I’m going to make it," said Doncic on making the difficult basket.

Doncic had help coming from Kyrie Irving, who chipped in with 27 points, five assists and two rebounds, while Derrick Jones Jr. came off the bench with 15 points and six rebounds.

The team's record improved to 11-6 and is placed fourth in the NBA Western Conference standings. After this matchup against the Grizzlies, the Mavs are hosting two more games against the OKC Thunder and Utah Jazz from Dec. 2 to 6.