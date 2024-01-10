Did Memphis Grizzlies sign Isaiah Thomas after Ja Morant's season-ending injury? Debunking viral tweet

Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder injury comes as a massive blow for the Memphis Grizzlies, who are yet to announce a replacement for the point guard. The 24-year-old, who returned after serving a 25-game suspension, played just nine games this season, averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.

Now, in what comes as a viral bit of news, former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was signed by the Grizzlies to replace Morant. This created quite a buzz on social media.

To clear up, Thomas has not been signed by the Grizzlies. The fake news was tweeted from a fan page named after ESPN and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. In typical Woj fashion, the tweet read:

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are signing Isaiah Thomas for the reminder of the season, sources tell ESPN.

As for Isaiah Thomas, the 34-year-old last played in the 2021-22 season. In his 17 games with the Hornets, Thomas propped up 8.3 points per game on 43.3% shooting and 39.7% shooting from three-point range.

A journeyman in the NBA, Thomas has plied his trade for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Dallas Mavericks. His career averages read 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists from 550 games.

What's next for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies?

The Memphis Grizzlies responded strongly even in the absence of Ja Morant. After announcing his season-ending injury, they torched the Mavericks with a 120-103 win on Tuesday. Desmond Bane led the way with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. Marcus Smart continued his impressive run with 23 points and 4 rebounds. Xavier Tillman was a major rebounding presence with 14 points and 11 boards.

Their defense rose to the fore as they held Dallas back with only Kyrie Irving (33 points) and Luka Doncic (31 points). The win gives them massive confidence as the Grizzlies showed they still have some fight in them.

There is work to be done and at 14-23, and Grizzlies need to win as many games as they can to be potentially play-in contenders. They have the necessary firepower gunning for a playoff spot and their best bet is via the play-in. While Bane and reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. are having career-best seasons, Memphis needs more support outside of these two if it wants to push for a shot at the play-in slot.

At this stage, it's all about punching their weight, and they have 45 games to do it. Ja Morant missing game time will hurt the Grizzlies, but they will have to face reality, see if they can make some moves by freeing up a roster spot, and add some talent to fill his gap.