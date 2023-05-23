Did Michael Jordan ever get swept in the playoffs? Taking a closer look

Michael Jordan was swept in the playoffs by Larry Bird’s legendary Boston Celtics in back-to-back seasons. Boston blanked Chicago in 1986 and repeated the same result in 1987.

In 1986, some of Jordan’s teammates were Orlando Woolridge, Quintin Dailey, John Paxson, Sidney Green and the aging George Gervin. Charles Oakley was still a rookie coming out of Virginia Union University.

The Chicago Bulls (30-52) were the eighth seed in the playoffs that year. Waiting for them in the first round were the Boston Celtics (67-15), who had the best win-loss slate in the entire NBA.

Jordan averaged 22.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks against the Celtics. Chicago had no chance against Boston’s veteran crew led by Bird, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, Bill Walton and Robert Parish.

Bird averaged 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in the series. McHale had 28.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks. The East was ruled by one player and he wasn’t named Michael Jordan that year.

Perhaps the defining game of that series that signaled Michael Jordan’s arrival in the NBA was Game 2. On April 20, 1986, Jordan erupted for 63 points, which remains a playoff record, in front of a stunned Boston Garden crowd. Chicago lost but the league will never be the same again.

Boston was the eventual champs in ‘86 after beating Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in six games.

During the 1986-87 season, Michael Jordan continued his blistering form a year ago in the playoffs. He led the NBA in scoring with 37.1 PPG and also averaged 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.9 SPG and 1.5 BPG. Jordan placed second in the MVP voting to Magic Johnson.

In 1987, the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics were matched up again as the first and eighth seeds, respectively. Jordan’s Bulls gave a much better fight than in 1986 but were still eliminated without a single win.

“His Airness” averaged 35.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 2.3 BPG and 2.0 SPG. Larry Bird played Jordan toe-to-toe. The Boston legend averaged 26.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 9.0 APG and 1.3 SPG.

All three games were closely-fought, but the Celtics just had a deeper and more experienced roster. Jordan never beat Bird in the playoffs in his career.

Scottie Pippen’s arrival gave Michael Jordan the second star to propel the Chicago Bulls to greater heights

Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant were drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the 1987 draft. Their arrivals gave Michael Jordan a more balanced, more talented and deeper roster.

The trio helped the Bulls to a 50-32 record in the Eastern Conference. They were the third-seeded team in the playoffs and finally avoided the Boston Celtics, who was once again the top-ranked team in their conference.

Michael Jordan, with Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, won his first playoff game on April 28, 1988, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordan’s 50 points led the Bulls to a 104-93 win.

“His Airness” averaged 45.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 2.8 SPG and 1.6 BPG. Pippen and Grant combined for 19.4 PPG, 13.6 RPG and 3.8 APG. They led the Bulls to a 3-2 series win against the Cavs but lost 1-4 to the Detroit Pistons in the semifinals.

