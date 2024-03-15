Did Michael Jordan not have a left hand? NBA fans debunk popular 'We're done with the 90s' narrative

Over the past two weeks, Michael Jordan has been one of the biggest targets in the "we're done with the 90s" trend on social media. That said, one fan recently decided to come to his defense and argue a growing myth.

Among the biggest things brought up when trying to discredit the 90s is that Jordan didn't have a left hand. However, one YouTuber claims to have done research to dispute this fact.

They've gained traction on Reddit with some of the stats put together regarding Jordan using each hand.

In the YouTube video, the fan cites where he got this information from. It's worth noting that it's an incredibly small sample size. The fan said that they sat down and watched eight random games spanned across Michael Jordan's entire career to come up with the numbers.

There's no telling how accurate these numbers are. Along with it just being eight games, the fan said to have watched each possesion themself. Nonetheless, rhe NBA fan went above and beyond the try and defend the older generation.

While the post has gained a lot of traction on Reddit, the small sample size doesn't fully justify that Jordan was always effective using his off hand.

Michael Jordan compared to current All-Star amist "we're done with the 90's" trend

The whole "we're done with the 90s" trend began with a fan's post on TikTok that has since gone viral.

He went back and pulled questionable clips of an old finals matchup between Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. Since then, NBA fans across the internet have started a massive discourse about that era of the league.

As the debates continued to unfold, more people began going back and looking up old highlights.

Once the discourse about Jordan not having a left hand came about, he drew comparisons with a current All-Star. Many have started to link the Chicago Bulls icon with Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown faced these same allegations last year following some questionable possesions with his left hand. He has not given in to the outside noise and continues to be a key piece for the Celtics.

The trend has gone one for so long that podcasters and national shows have even began touching on it. On the "Jenkins and Jonez" show, it was brought up how this Michael Jordan discourse drags into the GOAT debate with him and LeBron James.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard also poked at this trend, during an appearance on "First Things First."

He compared the Denver Nuggets to a team of previous eras. While picking them to possibly win the Finals again this year, Broussard brought up how they only have one All-Star. He also compared it to back in the day when star talent was more spread out across the league.

