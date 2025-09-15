  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Did Michael Jordan really pay off his high school janitor’s mortgage? Viral rumors debunked

Did Michael Jordan really pay off his high school janitor’s mortgage? Viral rumors debunked

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 15, 2025 23:39 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn

For some time now, a story about Michael Jordan paying off the mortgage of a janitor at his high school has been circulating on the internet. This janitor was said to have believed in the young MJ and encouraged him to continue pursuing hoops even after he failed to land a spot on the varsity basketball team.

Ad

To date, this story continues to make the rounds on social media. On Monday, the X account Fullcourtpass tweeted that Jordan supposedly provided "steady retirement income" to the janitor and covered other expenses like medical bills and home renovations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier this year, however, a fact-checking website attempted to debunk this story. According to Caroline Wazer of Snopes.com, no other reports corroborate the anecdotes of Jordan extending financial support to a janitor at his old school.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"A Google search for the terms 'Michael Jordan,' 'high school' and 'janitor' found no legitimate media coverage of any such act of generosity on Jordan's part," Wazer wrote.
Ad

Wazer also pointed out that there are "numerous near identical stories about other celebrities," thus casting doubt on the legitimacy of the Jordan narrative. For instance, a YouTube video published on February 27 claims that Shaquille O'Neal displayed generosity towards a janitor at his former high school.

To cap off her debunking effort, Wazer stated that different versions of the Jordan story may have been AI-generated. According to Wazer, some online articles covering the story have been flagged by sites like GPTZero and Copyleaks.

Ad

Though entities like the NBA and the Make-A-Wish Foundation have reported philanthropic gestures from Jordan in the past, it appears that this viral story about his interaction with a janitor is questionable at best.

"LeBron is a bad boy, but he's not Michael Jordan": Magic Johnson picks MJ in fierce GOAT debate

Even as stories about Jordan's personal life circulate, his name continues to be brought up in the never-ending GOAT debate.

Ad

Speaking at the recent "Invest Fest" conference, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a case for Jordan over LeBron James as basketball's GOAT. Johnson, who played against MJ in the 1991 NBA Finals, said that "nobody alive" will ever be able to pull off feats like Jordan's famous hand-switching moment in that series.

"That boy is too bad, I'm telling you right now," Johnson said of Jordan. "LeBron is a bad boy too, but he's not Michael."
Ad

Though Johnson played a huge role in bringing over James to his beloved Lakers franchise, the five-time NBA champion still went with his good friend and fellow 1992 Dream Team stalwart.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications