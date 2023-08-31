Did Rihanna date Kevin Durant? Debunking rumors about 2X NBA champion having affair with R&B icon

Due to fame, many have asked the question, "Did Rihanna date Kevin Durant?" Fascinatingly, the two have had a unique relationship, which started during Durant's early years in the NBA.

The Barbadian singer is known to be an NBA fan, often seen watching some of the league's biggest games.

The 13-time All-Star and the nine-time Grammy award winner have never dated, despite how interested Durant was back then. During his first few years in the league, the high-scoring forward shared his desire to marry the singer on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A year later, he asked Rihanna to greet him on his birthday, tagging her on social media.

Expand Tweet

The singer behind "Umbrella" obliged and sent KD the greeting he requested.

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Rihanna and Durant had an interesting encounter that all fans could witness. During Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, the singer yelled "Brick!" as the 6-foot-11 forward attempted a shot.

After that was the famous staredown that KD gave Rihanna after he knocked down a 3-pointer. He was asked about the staredown after the game and gave an interesting answer.

"I don’t even remember that," Durant said.

You might also be interested in reading this: Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry had 'unspoken tension' during their time together with Golden State Warriors | Reports

Rihanna stayed a loyal LeBron James fan even after the Cavs lost to Kevin Durant

2017 NBA Finals: Game 1

Despite losing to the Golden State Warriors back in 2017, Rihanna was still a diehard LeBron James fan. Add to that, she had an ongoing friendly banter with Kevin Durant, who refuses to back down, regardless of who he faces. After the staredown moment became a viral hit, Bad Girl RiRi showed how loyal she is to LeBron.

As she passed by leaving the arena with her friends, Rihanna made it known who was still the King.

"The King is still King, b----!" Rihanna yelled.

Expand Tweet

The two celebrities are friends off the court and have had friendly banters with each other. DJ Spade went onto Instagram Live in 2020. At that time, Durant tested positive for COVID-19 and Rihanna decided it would be fun to tease the two-time Finals MVP.

Rihanna left a comment saying, "Is KD allowed in here should I wear a mask to this live?"

She followed it up with a friendlier second comment, "But foreal get well soon KD"

Kevin Durant made sure he had the last laugh by going as far as using Rihanna's real name in response, "Yo Robyn didn't you just come from Europe?"

Also read: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Suns' stars spotted exiting UCLA after intense practice

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)