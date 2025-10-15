Did Russell Westbrook break his phone in frustration after Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother's Bucks deal? Debunking viral claim

With just a week left before the 2025–2026 NBA season tips off, Russell Westbrook is still the biggest name left in free agency. There hasn’t been any development about where he might sign, but a claim has gone viral on social media about how he supposedly reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks signing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Alex Antetokounmpo.Right after the Bucks announced that Alex had signed a two-way deal, several social media accounts started circulating a story saying that Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, had revealed her husband’s livid reaction to the news. Several social media accounts posted screenshots of her Instagram Story, which showed Russ breaking his phone.“He broke his phone after he heard Alex got signed before him,” Nina’s Story was captioned, according to such media outlets.However, Nina Westbrook never posted any such Story or made any public comment about the signing. The rumor appears to have started from fake news accounts that often try to dupe fans with made-up stories. In this case, it seems Westbrook was unfairly pulled into controversy as part of an attempt to mock him.Russell Westbrook and Sacramento Kings maintain strong mutual interestAt the start of the offseason, the Sacramento Kings quickly became one of the top teams linked to Russell Westbrook. After the team brought in Dennis Schroder to take over for De’Aaron Fox, many fans believed Westbrook would be next, stepping in as the team’s sixth man.Even though the Kings showed real interest, no deal has been finalized yet. With just a week left before the regular season begins, Westbrook remains unsigned.Still, according to Shams Charania, there’s mutual interest between both parties, meaning a potential move to Sacramento is still on the table.“I’m told there is strong mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings,” Charania said on NBA Today. “And the Kings have a need for a reserve point guard. They were 29th in bench points, 29th in bench assists last season. Russell Westbrook helps with that, and he’s got relationships across that organization. Domantas Sabonis, he’s close with, played with him.”“He played with Dennis Schroeder as well, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine. They have L.A. ties as well. BJ Armstrong, the new assistant general manager there. He knows BJ Armstrong from the agency side, and he does have respect with Scott Perry, their new general manager, and Doug Christie, their new head coach. We’ll see if a deal gets done before the start of the season or during this upcoming year.”Russell Westbrook last played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2024–2025 season. He led the second unit, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.