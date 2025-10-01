Did Seth Curry sign with Warriors? Steph Curry's reunion with his brother in Golden State explored

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent Seth Curry to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The team has been active in building its roster following the conclusion of the prolonged stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga.The initial report from Charania stated that the team won't be able to sign Curry since they don't have the room. That was because they are just $2 million below the second apron.&quot;However, the Warriors won't have the room to sign a 15th player to start the season because they are now just $2 million below the second apron, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. They will be able to sign a 15th player -- potentially free agent Seth Curry -- beginning Nov. 11,&quot; Charania reported earlier on Tuesday.But the team made it happen, and Seth, the brother of Steph Curry, is now officially part of the roster ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.After the Warriors finalized Kuminga's new deal, they've been active in completing their roster. Before signing the restricted free agent, Golden State pursued two role players. The deals involving Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton will finally come through for the team. Before Kuminga and the team reached an agreement, it was reported that the front office signed Horford and Melton.However, the deals couldn't be finalized since they'd have to wait for Kuminga's situation to be resolved.This won't be the first time Curry will be part of the team. In 2013, he signed a non-guaranteed contract with the team as an undrafted player. He appeared in six preseason games but was eventually waived.If he joins the team this year, it will be the first time that the brothers will play for the same team in the regular season. The last team Curry played for was the Charlotte Hornets. He appeared in 68 games, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds on 45.6% shooting from deep.Steve Kerr isn't concerned with just one year left in his contract with the WarriorsThe Warriors have been dealing with a lot of contract concerns as of late. The team should investigate a new agreement after concluding one with Kuminga. Head coach Steve Kerr is in the final year of his contract, and negotiations on a potential extension haven't started yet.“I’m very comfortable just going into this season with a year left. I’m so aligned with Mike and Joe that we talked about this. There’s no reason for discussion, concern, this is kind of a point in our relationship. Let’s just see how it is at the end of the year,” Kerr said Tuesday.Kerr is hopeful that the Warriors would want to run it back with him after the 2025-26 season.