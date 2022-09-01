"Did Shaq improve his free throws? Shaq's rebounds actually declined" - Chris Broussard points out the improvements made by Giannis Antetokounmpo, in light of his comparisons to Shaquille O'Neal

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league's best players and has won numerous accolades. The Milwaukee Bucks forward affects the game on both ends of the floor, yet still doesn't get enough credit from some fans, players and analysts.

Antetokounmpo was recently criticized by Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player who was one of the most lethal scorers during his prime. However, Arenas' criticism seems preposterous since he said that the two-time MVP doesn't understand basketball.

The former All-Star also said that Antetokounmpo doesn't understand how to be better, which is something that Chris Broussard disagrees with. On "The Odd Couple," Broussard said:

"First of all, 3-point shooting has improved. He started in his second year in the league, didn't shoot one three per game, and when he did shoot it, he shot 16%. He's not a good 3-point shooter, but he shoots it more. He shoots about four a game now for the last three years, and he's hitting 30%. Not good, I'm just saying there's improvement there."

The 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year has improved certain aspects of the game. He's far from being a deadly shooter, but he's capable of hitting a 3-pointer more frequently now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo compared to Shaquille O'Neal

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shaquille O'Neal are two fantastic players who use their strength to dominate opponents and win games. O'Neal, one of the most dominant players in league history, won four championships.

The NBA has drastically changed in the past few decades, and teams now shoot many more 3-pointers. However, Chris Broussard pointed out how O'Neal did not improve his 3-point shooting either, yet he wasn't criticized for it.

"Did Shaq improve his 3-point shooting? Did Shaq improve his free throws? Shaq's rebounds actually declined," Broussard said.

During his career, Shaq only took 22 3-pointers, and he made only one. His teams did not need him to stretch the floor and shoot long-range shots, but that's exactly the case with Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is a fantastic player

Despite Arenas' criticism, Antetokounmpo is still one of the league's best players.

Arenas, an 11-year veteran, knows how difficult it is to play in the league. He had three great years, but couldn't sustain his peak for longer, yet "The Greak Freak" has been incredible for almost a decade.

In his first two seasons, Antetokounmpo wasn't a big part of his team. However, he took a big leap in the third year and became a star in the fourth, when he was named the Most Improved Player in 2016-17.

The two-time MVP is a unique player who is capable of guarding tall and strong centers, while also able to defend wing players on the perimeter. He's also a very efficient scorer, despite not having an outside shot.

With Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are in good hands and could win another championship soon.

