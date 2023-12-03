Did Steph Curry get hit by a car? Debunking rumors after video goes viral on Twitter

Steph Curry is one of the most popular players in the modern era. Due to his popularity, many basketball fans all over the world wear his merchandise, including his best-selling #30 jersey. Recently, someone wearing a Steph Curry jersey was involved in a gruesome accident that has gone viral on X.

The video shows the person in a Curry jersey milling about on a sidewalk with another individual. As the two were walking, an out-of-control vehicle careened into the sidewalk, running over the two.

When the video was posted, a caption was included which stated:

"STEPH CURRY JUST GOT HIT BY A CAR NOOOOO"

Due to the caption, some people were misled into thinking that the Golden State Warriors star was run over. However, it is confirmed that Curry was not involved in any accident and is safe.

In fact, he recently played in a game against the LA Clippers, which further confirms that he is okay.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lose a heartbreaker against the LA Clippers

As the viral video of the accident went viral, the Warriors were playing against the LA Clippers at the Crypto Arena. It was an intense game from start to finish as both teams attempted to get things going after an abysmal start.

With only a minute left, Golden State held a 111-106 lead, but it was cut down to three after James Harden hit a layup. This ignited them as they hit several clutch shots while the Warriors faltered, losing their lead and the game 113-112.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden led the Clippers in scoring with over 20 points each. Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Curry also reached over 20 points for the Warriors. Curry led his team with 22 points and 11 assists. With this loss, the Warriors fell to 9-11, while the Clippers improved to 9-10.