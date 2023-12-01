"I don't even know why": Steph Curry roasts Draymond Green after revealing he stares in the mirror the most

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has played 12 seasons alongside co-star Draymond Green. So, Curry knows the mercurial forward very well. Given his tendency for on-court outbursts, many would agree that Green is the Warriors’ most erratic player, but according to Curry, he's also one of their vainest.

On Thursday, the Warriors celebrated the date 30/11/23, marking the jersey numbers of Curry (30), Green (23) and co-star, Klay Thompson (11). As part of the celebration, NBC Sports asked Curry a series of questions about his longtime teammates. One of which was who's the most likely to stare at themselves in the mirror.

Curry didn’t hesitate to name Green but wasn’t completely sure of his reasoning.

“Most likely to stare at themselves in the mirror is probably Draymond,” Curry said. “I don’t even know why. I just think that’s the answer.”

Curry was also asked which of his star teammates is the most likely to get yelled at by Warriors coach Steve Kerr. He reacted as if it was a rhetorical question before once again choosing Green:

“DG23"

However, Curry didn’t pick Green for every answer. When it came to the most likely to cry during a movie and the most likely to forget a birthday, he went with Thompson.

Curry also chose himself as the most likely to have a reality show and the most likely to spend the most amount of money shopping. He noted, though, that he “would much rather watch Klay’s reality show.”

Steph Curry calls on Warriors to take responsibility amid team’s struggles

The Warriors have gotten off to a slow start this season, sitting 11th in the Western Conference (8-10) entering Thursday night. Amid their struggles, Steph Curry has called on his team to step up, particularly in close games.

“We all gotta look at ourselves in the mirror, and figure out what we individually can do better in those deciding moments of a game,” Curry said.

“Better decisions. Better discipline to not foul. All the little things that impact winning.”

The Warriors are coming off a tough 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, which eliminated them from the NBA In-Season Tournament. Golden State led by as many as 24 points before Sacramento rallied for a late comeback.

Curry and the Warriors will look to get back on track at home against the LA Clippers (8-9) on Thursday.

