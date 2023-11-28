Steph Curry picks 5-feet-3 Muggsy Bogues over 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama as bigger basketball outlier

Steph Curry has overcome almost every odd and obstacle in his embellished NBA career. However, no players in history, and Curry included, have seen a phenom like Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs star is a guard hidden in a big body. However, when Curry was asked if Wemby was the biggest outliner in NBA history, he took 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues as his choice.

According to Curry, Muggsy was very unconventional. What stood out about the four-time NBA champion was the way he impacted that game every night. Curry pointed out that the former Charlotte Hornets guard was feared on defense for his athleticism and how impossible it was to dribble around him.

Here's what he said on the “Dubs Talk” podcast:

“Oh Muggsy, for sure. You look at the highlights. ... I guess it's one thing if you're an NBA player and you know what the physicality is like, you know what the athleticism is like, and you're just imagining a 5-foot-3 dude out here running around.

"Not just existing — that's disrespectful to Muggs. But like impacting games and running a team and putting fear into certain opponent's hearts. You can't dribble around him.”

Muggsy Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history. Curry watched Bogues play with his father, Dell Curry, when Curry Sr. was a teammate with the 5-3 guard. Many consider Muggsy as the greatest on-ball defender in the league’s history.

Curry pointed to the “Muggsy Rule” that existed in the NBA in the 1980s and 90s.

“If you can't see him, don't put the ball on the ground, because he's probably underneath you waiting for it.”

Victor Wembanyama represents the growth of talented big men in the league. The last time a guard won the MVP award was James Harden in 2018. Since then, the MVP awards have gone to big men who possess offensive threat, even outside the paint area, like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Wembanyama is an advanced version of these big men.

Steph Curry hilariously went against Victor Wembanyama for tip-off

On October 20, the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs met for their final preseason game. Steph Curry, who is 6-foot-2, went against the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama for the tip-off.

Everybody knew that it was a joke but seeing Curry dead serious, Wembanyama was confused.

Steph Curry later clarified that after seeing everybody’s faces during the tip-off, even he started laughing on the inside:

“I don't know if he told Coach Popovich or not, but the look on everybody's face when I got in there -- I tried to keep it deadpan. I was laughing on the inside because I knew I had no chance.”

Of course, it is not a million-dollar question as to who won the contest. Steph Curry later told reporters that he was trying to scare Wemby to somehow win the contest, however, the bar was too high for Curry against Wemby.