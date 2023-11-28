Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 28, 2023

Budding rivals Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors face off tonight for the last game of the NBA In-Season Tournament group stages. The two teams have faced each other 11 times in the last few months and both team's stars have joked that they are "sick of seeing each other." The Warriors have won on most occasions and are once again looking to get the best of their NorCal rivals.

The Kings embarked on a six-game win streak to begin the month of November but have lost two of their last three games. They have lost eight of their last 11 games against the Warriors so it does look like a gargantuan task to defeat them again.

The Warriors, funnily, have done the exact opposite to the Kings. They lost six straight games but have won two of their last three. The team is finally clicking as key players like Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have come out of their slump. They are also welcoming Draymond Green back into the lineup after his five-game suspension.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Details, Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (8-9) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-6)

Date and Time: November 28, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Golden State Warriors have a chance of grabbing a seat to Las Vegas. They are currently third in the West Group C with a 2-1 record and a collective win margin of +5 points. Second-place Minnesota Timberwolves also have a 2-1 record and they will take on OKC tonight. Sacramento is leading the group with a 3-0 record so far.

Golden State can clinch the group if they win tonight and Minnesota loses. If they win, the Kings will also have a 3-1 record but will lose the tie-breaker so the Dubs will advance instead.

The Warriors can also enter the quarter-finals as the Wild Card team from the West if they win tonight and win the tie-breaker over any other second-placed team from the other groups. They will need to win tonight by over 30 points and also expect Houston to lose in its group against Dallas.

The Golden State Warriors are entering this game with a clean injury report and everyone available.

The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, are in a much more comfortable situation with a 3-0 record in the group. They advance to the quarter-finals by winning tonight and clinch the Wild Card seat if they win the tie-breaker over the other 3-1 teams in the West.

The Kings have a major injury ahead of this game with Keegan Murray doubtful to play due to irritation in his left SI joint. Alex Len is out due to a sprained ankle and Keon Ellis is questionable to play for the same reason.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Predicted starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors will deploy their ideal starting lineup as every one is available. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will start in the backcourt with Curry at point. Andrew Wiggins will be the starting small forward and Draymond Green will be the power forward while Kevon Looney retains his center position.

The Sacramento Kings will likely use the lineup from their last game if Keegan Murray does indeed sit out. Harrison Barnes will move to the power forward position and Chris Duarte will be the small forward instead. De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Heurter will form the backcourt and Domantas Sabonis will be the center as usual.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Despite Golden State's immaculate record against the Kings, the latter has opened up as the favorite in this game. The Warriors have an entirely healthy lineup but the Kings are -1.5 (-108) favorites as they are playing at home.

The points total for the game is predicted to be over/under 236.5 and the moneyline has opened up at -125 for the Kings and +105 for the Warriors. The totals have gone over in four of the last five games for the Warriors and in three of the last five games for the Kings.

The points prop for Steph Curry and De'Aaron Fox is set at over/under 29.5 and 28.5, respectively. The threes-made prop for the Splash Brothers - Curry and Klay Thompson - is set at 5.5 and 3.5, respectively. Thompson has broken out of his shooting slump and has dropped 14 threes in the last three games on great efficiency.

The rebounds prop is set at 13.5 for Sabonis and 8.5 for Kevon Looney. Draymond Green has no player props in most sportsbooks as he is returning from a five-game absence. One can expect Green to have a few assists and grab a bunch of boards so the numbers for other players will reduce.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Prediction

Both teams will be motivated to win the game as it guarantees a quarter-final berth in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Kings are quite determined to continue their win streak in the group stages whereas the Warriors would love to remind the Kings that they are the better team in NorCal.

The Warriors are also entirely healthy and they will look to grab a win in Green's return. The Kings' arena is also just an hour away from San Francisco so we can expect a lot of traveling Warriors and Curry fans in the crowd.

The game will likely go down to the wire but the Warriors might pull away with an upset.

