Did Steph Curry try recruiting Caitlin Clark to Under Armour? Exploring rumors amid potential $20 million Nike deal

WNBA's Caitlin Clark is the most sought-after athlete currently and Steph Curry didn't want to waste the chance to recruit her. The former Iowa standout was recently drafted by the Indiana Fever with the first pick and brand deals are expected to follow.

Given Clark's talent, it's no surprise to find out that the star of the Golden State Warriors tried to recruit her. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Curry tried to get her to sign with Under Armour. The offer was one of the many she received leading to the night she was drafted. He also said that Clark's Nike deal could be more than $20 million.

The two shooters could've been co-athletes for the brand, but Clark chose to sign with Nike. According to Charania, Adidas was also interested in signing the athlete to a deal, but their longtime rival won her favor.

"She's nearing a multiyear, lucrative 8-figure deal with Nike as her shoe company," Charania said. "She will also have a signature shoe with Nike.

"Under Armour, Adidas, I'm told also made sizable offers—Stephen Curry was involved in the Under Armour pitch. He has Curry Brand with Under Armour."

News about Clark's signature shoe with Nike hasn't been confirmed. But she'll likely join Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne and Sabrina Ionescu as the only WNBA players with signature shoes.

Steph Curry and Caitlin Clark are often compared to each other

Both Clark and Curry have built their careers behind the three-point arc. Although the WNBA rookie has not played a single professional game, many expect her to excel given her style of play. Similarly, the Warriors star built a dynasty using the three-point revolution and is regarded as the greatest shooter of all time.

Even with the constant comparison between them, Steph Curry believes that there has to be a line. The two-time MVP shared why it's unfair for Clark to be compared to him.

"I think it almost robs her of, like, the rest of her game, because she’s such a good floor, you know, she has her overall, you know, floor game, she’s racking up, you know, close to triple-doubles every night. And, like, her shooting ability is, you know, it’s her superpower, but the rest of her game is as polished as that, and so this is must-see TV," Curry said.

Looking at how they play, it's obvious that they are different players. While they are similar in the way they dominate the long ball, other areas differentiate Clark from Curry.

The rookie can rebound and pass the ball at an elite level. During the past college season, she had five triple-doubles, something that Steph Curry wasn't able to do while he was at Davidson.

Still, fans can't help but compare the two stars, given their elite three-point shooting abilities.

