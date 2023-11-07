"Did he take the Heat Culture with him?" - Gilbert Arenas defends LeBron James downplaying Miami Heat's role in his career

Winning a championship solves everything in the NBA, which is why LeBron James took his talents to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat in 2010. James' haters see it as a pathetic move, but playing for the team gave him the blueprint to winning a championship in the league.

During his time with the Heat, James had the chance to win two titles. He used the experience he had with Miami when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and led them to a championship two seasons later.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared a theory of the team's "Heat Culture." This was after the LA Lakers star mentioned that he'd still be the same player even if he didn't join the Heat.

"Before LeBron got there..." Arenas said. "[multiple] first-round loss[es]. Then LeBron and the crew came and then they went to the championship, and then they won the championship, and then they won the championship, and then they went to the championship."

"LeBron left. Wade and the Heat Culture, and [Chris] Bosh is still there. No playoffs. Did he take the Heat Culture with him when he left? Cause they didn't make the playoffs."

"Just LeBron went to a team that didn't make the playoffs and they went to the finals... What did James Harden say? He is the system, LeBron is the culture."

It's easy to credit LeBron for the work he's done for the Heat during his four-year stay with the team. However, one factor that Arenas failed to recognize was Chris Bosh's health during the team's first season without the four-time champion. Bosh only played 44 games and dealt with blood clots in his lungs at the time.

Still, no one can ignore the fact that James turned the Heat into a championship franchise.

The Lakers complained to the NBA that tons of non-calls on LeBron James happened against the Heat

The Lakers matched up against the Heat for the first time this season and it ended in a close fight with the latter winning the game. The game was mostly entertaining and physical, which was something fans were hoping to see. After the game, however, Los Angeles wasn't satisfied with how certain calls didn't favor LeBron James.

Head coach Darvin Ham demanded consistency in calling fouls as he thought the officials weren't consistent last night. James also addressed this issue, saying that the officials had different calls made on the floor.

