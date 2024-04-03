"Did that": Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson shouts out Warriors forward's 13k points career milestone

The Golden State Warriors had an amazing win over the Dallas Mavericks last night, led by forward Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins finished with 23 points to lead the team and also had a small achievement. The two-way forward reached the 13,000-point milestone and his girlfriend showed her support on social media.

Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, showed love on Instagram by posting his recent achievement.

"Did that tonight!!!!" Johnson posted on her IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson shows love for Wiggins' accomplishment

Wiggins reached the 13k point mark last night

The Warriors had a much-needed win against the Mavs last night. Both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson weren't making consistent shots during the game and Wiggins took it upon himself to be an aggressive scorer. It was like second nature as he was once the primary option on offense during his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With their win last night, Golden State improved to 41-34, which isn't much. But it puts them a few games ahead of the Houston Rockets as they slowly secure the tenth spot for the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors have seven games left in their season and will need Wiggins to be aggressive on the offensive end. With Curry and Thompson showing signs of struggle lately, the team might rely on other players, including the Canadian forward, to do most of the heavy lifting.

Wiggins has played 66 games this season. However, his numbers have been down. He's averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists while making 45.2% of his shots from the field.

Andrew Wiggins talked about how important Steph Curry is to the team despite his low-scoring performance

The Warriors squad relies on Curry to lead them to significant wins. However, that wasn't the case last night as he struggled to take over the game and shot 5-18 from the field. Luckily, Andrew Wiggins was there to back him up and it gave them the win over Dallas.

After the game, Wiggins complimented the veteran point guard and commented on his importance to their success.

"Even when he’s not scoring the ball a lot or shots aren’t going in, he’s still the most dangerous person on the court," Wiggins said (via Warriors on NBCS). "He attacks so much attention. He could miss 100 shots, and you still gotta play him and put two people on him because he’s that good and that dangerous."

Expand Tweet

The one-time All-Star isn't wrong as even while Curry struggles, he still commands attention from the defense. His off-ball movement isn't something that opposing teams easily ignore, which makes the two-time MVP a problem for any defense.