"Did you watch Michael Jordan for the first 6 years of his career?" - NBA insider believes Luka Doncic's best is yet to come, mentions "He’ll get his Pippen, eventually"

Jason McIntyre, founder of The Big Lead, believes Luka Doncic still has some time before he takes over the reins of the league like Michael Jordan did. "His Airness" was spectacular every season during his early years. However, in the postseason, his Chicago Bulls team failed to get past the finish line, much like Doncic's Dallas Mavericks, due to the absence of a physical presence in the team.

Jordan eventually won his first championship in 1991, seven years after he was drafted into the league. Jordan needed the presence of Scottie Pippen to accomplish that. The duo made the Bulls a force to be reckoned with in the league. About the Mavs losing games despite Doncic's brilliance, McIntyre said:

"Did you watch Michael Jordan for the first 6 years of his career? That’s who Luka Doncic is right now. He’ll get his Pippen, eventually"

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre Rikar @Rikar___ @jasonrmcintyre Hmmm never seen the best player lose so often when he scores a lot @jasonrmcintyre Hmmm never seen the best player lose so often when he scores a lot Did you watch Michael Jordan for the first 6 years of his career? That’s who Luka Doncic is right now. He’ll get his Pippen, eventually twitter.com/rikar___/statu… Did you watch Michael Jordan for the first 6 years of his career? That’s who Luka Doncic is right now. He’ll get his Pippen, eventually twitter.com/rikar___/statu…

McIntyre holds Doncic highly, which is why he compared the Slovenian to Jordan, who took seven years to win his first championship.

The 23-year-old Doncic is playing in the second round for the first time in his career. In his first two playoff appearances, Donic put on an absolute show. However, the Mavericks did not seem to have enough to win against the LA Clippers on both occasions.

StatMuse @statmuse Most career PPG in the playoffs:



33.4 — Michael Jordan

33.4 — Luka Doncic



They’re the only two averaging 30+. Most career PPG in the playoffs:33.4 — Michael Jordan33.4 — Luka DoncicThey’re the only two averaging 30+. https://t.co/MOlhhHkTLO

This season, they made their way out of the first round for the first time since 2015. They are up against the Phoenix Suns in the second round, where they are a game down, despite Doncic scoring 45 points in Game 1.

The youngster needs time before he can take over the league, but he could do with a bit more help at the offensive end, especially in the playoffs.

Can Luka Doncic become best player in NBA while playing for Dallas Mavericks?

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz - Game Six

Luka Doncic expressed his desire to stay long term in Dallas, as he signed a five-year max rookie contract extension in August 2021. That gave fans a sense of assurity that with the Slovenian, the team could scale newer heights.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Luka Doncic tonight:



45 Points

12 Rebounds

8 Assists

50% FG

4 3PM



Tough L Luka Doncic tonight:45 Points 12 Rebounds8 Assists 50% FG4 3PMTough L https://t.co/au4tNkOETv

With a superstar like Doncic in the team, the goal of the franchise is to win a championship and not just make the playoffs. To do that, though, the team will have to make some big moves, and owner Mark Cuban is not someone who is afraid to do that.

The decision to bring in Jason Kidd as coach got mixed reactions from the NBA community. Howeverm as the season has progressed, it has proved to be the right move for the team.

Playoff Coopz @LukaDaGoat Last time the Mavericks played the Suns, Luka Doncic blessed us with this highlight.

Last time the Mavericks played the Suns, Luka Doncic blessed us with this highlight. https://t.co/Jvco0kPSYw

Doncic is a special talent and the Mavs need to use his peak years to team him up with someone special.

He now has the experience of playing in the playoffs for three seasons. If the team now gives him a co-star he can rely on, the Slovenian could go on and win Dallas the championship. The team currently has the likes of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, but the postseason will determine if the two, alongside Doncic, take them all the way.

Edited by Bhargav