"Didn't even sweat, what are y'all doing?" - Brooklyn Nets star James Harden motivates youngsters to work hard at the gym

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is known for his brilliance on the court. The nine-time All-Star's move to the Brooklyn Nets helped him form a super team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

There is no doubt that James Harden may be portrayed as the party guy by the media. However, he has time and again proven with his performances that he is one of the most elite scorers in the game. The Brooklyn Nets star was recently seen working out at T.J. Ford’s basketball academy in Houston with some young hoopers.

He had some motivating words for them, which they will definitely cherish for the rest of their life. The video of the intense conversation went viral on social media. Speaking to the young hoopers, James Harden said:

mj @hardenbbq James talking to the youth about work ethic and passion 💯 James talking to the youth about work ethic and passion 💯 https://t.co/Sjrw7OtwUo

"Didn't even sweat, what are y'all doing ? You must be drenched when you walk out of here. This was a light day for me, like, I'm still in rehab. Y'all should be drenched in sweat. You've got to make yourself sweat, or you ain't putting in the work."

James Harden was seen advising the young hoopers to put in some serious work, instead of just showing up for practice. Continuing his pep-talk, the Brooklyn Nets star said:

"Every rep should be like a game bro, not just like that. Every single one is game shot, because that's what you prepare for. You go in an hour and a half, just going through the motion, you wasting you're time."

James Harden is all pumped up for another big season with the Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

The Brooklyn Nets have once again formed a stellar team this year, as they added players like Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldrige and Paul Millsap to their already stacked team. After losing out to the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semis last year, the Nets will be hoping to bounce back stronger this time.

James Harden will be an integral part of their resurgence this season. He averaged 24.6 PPG, 10.9 APG and 8.5 RPG in the 36 games he played for the Brooklyn Nets last year. His impact on the team was massive and if James Harden could stay fit there is no doubt that the Nets would have won the championship.

Also Read

This year he is all prepped up and set to give his best for the Brooklyn Nets. Entering his 14th season, Harden has won almost all the laurels in basketball. However, the NBA championship still eludes him. His trade to the Brooklyn Nets was all focussed on that very goal. After falling short last year, Harden and the Nets have a lot to prove this year. However, there is no doubting his potential. If the team stays healthy until the end of the season, many believe this could be the year Harden wins that elusive championship and cements his place as one of the best players in the league.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar