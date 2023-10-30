"Didn't even want that deal": LaVar Ball takes sly dig at Rich Paul and Klutch Sports despite getting Lonzo Ball $80 million

Lonzo Ball has been out of action since getting injured in the 2021-22 season. However, despite his absence, Lonzo's father LaVar Ball continues to keep his son relevant by sharing untold stories of him from behind the scenes. LaVar recently revealed on VladTV that he was never really in favor of Lonzo signing an $80 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.

According to LaVar, he specifically told Rich Paul, the owner of Lonzo Ball's current agency Klutch Sports, that he wanted his son to play in Charlotte alongside his little brother LaMelo. LaVar didn't mind if Lonzo took a major pay cut to get there. What mattered to him was both his boys played together on the same team.

However, Paul had other ideas and instead secured, in his eyes, a better deal for Lonzo in Chicago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You're making it look like you saved [Lonzo]," LaVar said. "Nah. Coz I didn't even want that deal. I wanted a lesser deal to do my move and [Rich Paul] didn't attain it. It wasn't about the price for me. I was like, 'Yo. Klutch if you can do whatever you can to get my son to Charlotte, even if it's for $10 million a year, let's go two-year deal worth $20 million.'"

Lonzo Ball left Roc Nation for Klutch Sports

Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets

LaMelo and Lonzo Ball made history by becoming the first siblings in the NBA to be drafted within the top three picks. Lonzo was chosen second in 2017, while LaMelo was the third pick in 2020. Their father, LaVar Ball, played a significant role in their journey, striving to secure opportunities with major companies and agencies in the basketball industry.

Initially, both LaMelo and Lonzo were represented by Roc Nation, an entertainment agency owned by the renowned rapper, Jay-Z. However, a point arrived where Lonzo felt that Roc Nation was disproportionately focused on his younger brother. This was due to the immense hype surrounding LaMelo at the time of his draft. Consequently, Lonzo opted to part ways with Roc Nation and instead joined Klutch Sports, led by Rich Paul.

As promised, Klutch Sports did their part by securing Lonzo Ball a good deal worth $80 million with the Chicago Bulls. While his father LaVar Ball may not be the biggest fan of this decision, at least Lonzo got the attention that he felt he deserved.