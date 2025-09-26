"Didn’t even want to show my face": Julius Randle makes spine-chilling Knicks confession that pushed him into depression

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle opened up about his time at the New York Knicks in an article by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski on Friday. Randle confessed to his time at the Knicks which affected his mental health.He described his time in New York as a period of intense emotional struggle. He asserted that he felt miserable, frustrated, and angry, which led him to isolate himself.“At the end of that time, I was kind of at my darkest moment. Just miserable, like in a way where I just was not having fun going to work every single day. I would just be in there watching TV in a dark room.&quot;&quot;I didn’t even want to show my face. I kind of just wanted to be left alone and, like, in hiding. Just very frustrated and angry and all those different emotions. It just wasn’t a good place to be in.”Julius Randle signed with the Knicks in the 2019 offseason. He came with high expectations as was expected, alongside Jalen Brunson, to elevate the Knicks into championship contention.However, the pressure of playing in New York got to him. Fans and the media constantly criticized him whenever the team lost or his performance levels dropped.Julius Randle opens up to life in MinnesotaJulius Randle was on a podcast with Dr. David Amen, where he said that using weed made him &quot;distant&quot; and &quot;not present.” His decision to abstain from marijuana seems to have paid off.&quot;I think I'm a lot more zen than I used to be. It's definitely tough in today's world but I think it's so important to have a clear mind and being able to strong mentally and independent mentally without anything influencing you as far as substance or voice or whatever, being able to sort your own thoughts out.&quot;He was traded to the Timberwolves in a deal that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. Although his first season with the Timberwolves started slowly, he regained his form and performed well in the postseason, where he averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as the T-Wolves went to the Western Conference Finals.