  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Julius Randle
  • "Didn’t even want to show my face": Julius Randle makes spine-chilling Knicks confession that pushed him into depression

"Didn’t even want to show my face": Julius Randle makes spine-chilling Knicks confession that pushed him into depression

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:28 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five - Source: Getty
Julius Randle makes spine-chilling Knicks confession that pushed him into depression - Source: Getty

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle opened up about his time at the New York Knicks in an article by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski on Friday. Randle confessed to his time at the Knicks which affected his mental health.

Ad

He described his time in New York as a period of intense emotional struggle. He asserted that he felt miserable, frustrated, and angry, which led him to isolate himself.

“At the end of that time, I was kind of at my darkest moment. Just miserable, like in a way where I just was not having fun going to work every single day. I would just be in there watching TV in a dark room."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I didn’t even want to show my face. I kind of just wanted to be left alone and, like, in hiding. Just very frustrated and angry and all those different emotions. It just wasn’t a good place to be in.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Julius Randle signed with the Knicks in the 2019 offseason. He came with high expectations as was expected, alongside Jalen Brunson, to elevate the Knicks into championship contention.

However, the pressure of playing in New York got to him. Fans and the media constantly criticized him whenever the team lost or his performance levels dropped.

Julius Randle opens up to life in Minnesota

Julius Randle was on a podcast with Dr. David Amen, where he said that using weed made him "distant" and "not present.” His decision to abstain from marijuana seems to have paid off.

Ad
"I think I'm a lot more zen than I used to be. It's definitely tough in today's world but I think it's so important to have a clear mind and being able to strong mentally and independent mentally without anything influencing you as far as substance or voice or whatever, being able to sort your own thoughts out."

He was traded to the Timberwolves in a deal that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. Although his first season with the Timberwolves started slowly, he regained his form and performed well in the postseason, where he averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as the T-Wolves went to the Western Conference Finals.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications