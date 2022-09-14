“Didn’t go out like a pu**y”, “Get this thug the hell outta my sport” - Fans give Giannis Antetokounmpo plenty of flak for unsportsmanlike foul call against Germany during EuroBasket quarter-finals

In the heat of the moment, anything can happen on a basketball court. Giannis Antetokounmpo can be extremely physical at times, and this can cause trouble for his teams. With the NBA season being days away from starting, the FIBA EuroBasket has been feuling fans this offseason.

Still in the middle of the offseason, fans are craving basketball action. Luckily, the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 caught the attention of many who have watched the tournament closely. It's just proof that the game has gone global over the course of time.

EuroBasket is where the national teams of Europe gather to compete for the gold medal. Globally, the tournament features a great list of European NBA players this year. Luka Doncic of Slovenia, Nikola Jokic of Serbia and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece all headline the tournament. The talent for this year's tournament is exceptional.

During the quarter-finals round, Greece matched up against Germany. Entering the game, Greece were the more favored team because of the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the middle of the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo got a bit too physical and committed an unsportmanlike foul, hitting Germany's Johannes Thiemann in the face with his forearm.

ESPN @espn Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. https://t.co/kW9K2P6V2V

Due to this, he was ejected from the game and fans were rivid after the Greek Freak's mistake. Here are a few of the reactions from the fans:

Cody de Leon @ScullysProtege @espn If it was the NBA the call would have gone on the offensive player for running into his elbow @espn If it was the NBA the call would have gone on the offensive player for running into his elbow

Gav➰ @SteelerSux ESPN @espn Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. https://t.co/kW9K2P6V2V And people didn’t believe me when I said Giannis is a dirty player and no1 admit it because of his BS humble story. twitter.com/espn/status/15… And people didn’t believe me when I said Giannis is a dirty player and no1 admit it because of his BS humble story. twitter.com/espn/status/15…

ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston @espn I have been trying to tell y’all Giannis is a dirty player. @espn I have been trying to tell y’all Giannis is a dirty player.

☘️Marxist ☭ Smart☘️ @SmarcusAureliu1 @espn Maybe if NBA refs would call this, he would stop playing free safety out there. @espn Maybe if NBA refs would call this, he would stop playing free safety out there.

Christopher ❤️❤️ toxic Atlanta fan @Doit5views ESPN @espn Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. https://t.co/kW9K2P6V2V I hate on Giannis usually just to troll swoosh but I cannot STAND when ppl call him dirty. You try moving around at 6’11 240 and not injuring ppl. twitter.com/espn/status/15… I hate on Giannis usually just to troll swoosh but I cannot STAND when ppl call him dirty. You try moving around at 6’11 240 and not injuring ppl. twitter.com/espn/status/15…

عمر @omarokcup ESPN @espn Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. https://t.co/kW9K2P6V2V Get this thug the hell outta my sport twitter.com/espn/status/15… Get this thug the hell outta my sport twitter.com/espn/status/15…

𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩🌹 @treveyonszn @espn he does this 10x a game during the nba season. this is his normal behavior. @espn he does this 10x a game during the nba season. this is his normal behavior.

🇨🇦N-jay 🏀 @_Njay3 ESPN @espn Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. https://t.co/kW9K2P6V2V This would somehow be an offensive foul if this was a series against the celtics twitter.com/espn/status/15… This would somehow be an offensive foul if this was a series against the celtics twitter.com/espn/status/15…

Maybe: Chris P. Bacon @ChrisPBaconMKE ESPN @espn Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. https://t.co/kW9K2P6V2V To the eye, people who don’t watch him play basketball everyday, it looks “unsportsmanlike.” But in reality, Giannis just gets over-excited or overly aggressive in his pursuit of the ball at all times. The narrative that he’s a dirty player is far-fetched. He be wilding though. twitter.com/espn/status/15… To the eye, people who don’t watch him play basketball everyday, it looks “unsportsmanlike.” But in reality, Giannis just gets over-excited or overly aggressive in his pursuit of the ball at all times. The narrative that he’s a dirty player is far-fetched. He be wilding though. twitter.com/espn/status/15…

Landry Shamet’s Burner @_nandeezy_ @espn He got mad they losing and forgot he wasn’t playing in the NBA where the refs let him do whatever @espn He got mad they losing and forgot he wasn’t playing in the NBA where the refs let him do whatever 😂

Alex Barker @mralexbarker @espn This is what happens when you're not protected by NBA refs! @espn This is what happens when you're not protected by NBA refs!

After the call, fans hopped on to Twitter to gang up on the two-time MVP. Most of the criticism was focused on how much physicality he puts on each game. It was a tough blow for Giannis as Greece tried to mount a comeback against Germany late in the fourth period. Still, Antetokounmpo should be proud of the effort the Greek national team put in.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's improved shooting can help the Milwaukee Bucks greatly

International basketball tournaments have their pros and cons. However, people focus too much on the negative side of things and it overshadows the positive things.

One thing that people focus on is the possibility of players getting injured during these highly competitive games. This is reasonable since injuries can greatly affect a player's career. A few days ago, people were genuinely worried for Giannis Antetokounmpo after he rolled his ankle. Thankfully, it wasn't serious and he was able to get back onto the court for their next game.

However, a good reason for these international games is that it's still a high level of basketball. International players take pride in playing for their home country and will do everything they can to win. For Giannis, he's shown improvement in his shooting in the past few games.

The 2021 NBA champ has shown that he's more comfortable shooting the ball from the perimeter. He has a smoother stroke in his shot and he isn't shy about showing it off to people.

Shooting is one of the few flaws in Giannis Antetokounmpo's game. It's good news for Bucks fans to see that he's worked hard to address his jumpshot. Who knows, maybe his improved shot could take the Milwaukee Bucks deeper into the postseason.

