"Didn't know Steve Kerr was such a fan": NBA fans go crazy as Kevin Huerter's Halloween doppelganger oddly resembles Warriors coach

Kevin Huerter or Steve Kerr? Prior to the Golden State Warriors showdown with the Sacramento Kings on Friday, a doppelganger looking like both Huerter and Kerr, took to the court. Photos and clips of the doppelganger quickly went viral, with posts flying around social media indicating that it was Warriors coach Steve Kerr dressed up.

Huerter, of course, plays for Sacramento and has long drawn comparisons to Kerr in regard to his appearance. In a video posted by the Sacramento Kings, a man, looking like Kerr, is seen interacting with Kevin Huerter while wearing a Kings jersey.

The footage was quick to draw some hilarious responses from fans, who couldn't believe the similarities. While fans have continued to theorize about who the doppelganger could be, so far there has been no information made available.

Check out the footage of the two interacting before Friday's game below. In addition, check out some of the hilarious responses to Steve Kerr's costume choice.

Steve Kerr's Warriors pick up big win over Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings

Last season, Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors clashed with Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs. After a hard-fought season that saw the Kings enter the postseason with plenty of momentum, they fell to the Warriors in the first round.

The Golden State Warriors picked up where they left off last season with a huge win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Despite Sacramento's strong first quarter, Golden State recovered with a 36-point second-quarter comeback.

Although the Kings attempted a fourth-quarter rally, the Warriors held on for a 122-114 victory, improving their season record to 1-1. Huerter struggled in the game, going 0-5 from the field in 15 minutes as a starter.

When he checked out, he finished the game with zero points, two rebounds, and two assists. On the flip side, Steve Kerr was able to get some strong production from the Warriors' bench with Jonathan Kuminga scoring 12 points, and Moses Moody adding 10.

After the win, Steve Kerr spoke to media members about the win in the absence of Draymond Green. Despite the four-time NBA champ sitting out for a second straight game, he believed that the team showed their depth.

"We have a lot of depth and we have a lot of veteran players who have been through these kinds of games before, so it's a good win. First road game against a great team so, really good win," Kerr said after the game.

The two teams will collide twice more this season, with both meetings coming in November. They will next face one another in Golden State on November 1st, before then playing one final time in Sacramento on the 28th.