“Didn't lose much sleep” - Mike Dunleavy Jr. boldly doubles down on his decision to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul

One of the most surprising trades this offseason was when the Golden State Warriors decided to let go of Jordan Poole in exchange for Chris Paul.

The new general manager of the team, Mike Dunleavy Jr., recently opened up about his decision to trade the young scorer this offseason.

Warriors fans weren't able to process the trade properly as most of them expected Poole to be with the team for good. However, according to Dunleavy, he "didn't lose much sleep" following the trade.

He believes the team is on the path to becoming better through the deal that he made. He said:

"Honestly, in a lot of ways, it was an easy move because I felt it would make our team better. And it gave us a decent amount of flexibility going forward, so to me it wasn't that tough.

"To have an opportunity to address some needs and clear up some financial relief, for me, honestly, didn't lose much sleep over that one."

It's unclear what kind of team he's trying to form after dealing with Paul this summer. Other than the veteran point guard, they haven't made any major moves to sign someone new or big in the free agency market.

Dunleavy reveals the truth about trading Jordan Poole this summer

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Jordan Poole was a fan favorite when he was with the Warriors, but his stay with the team didn't last long. Just as he was finding his stride in the NBA, the front office decided to let him go.

Recently, Dunleavy Jr. explained the decision behind the deal. He said:

"I think the biggest thing really is just financially we’re in a position where we had to make some decisions. I think we were able to make a decision where we could free some of that while also still being highly competitive and having a chance to win a championship. It just ended up having to be a decision we had to make and so be it.

"At the same time, we needed to get Draymond back (on the Warriors), what he brings to this team and what he has meant for the last 10 years. That’s going to keep going. That matters. So we prioritized that."

It seems the Warriors were ready to retain Poole if it weren't for financial restrictions. However, the chatter around a reported bust-up between Poole and Draymond Green refuses to die down.

The locker room environment might have been strongly considered, ahead of the greenlight for Poole's move to Washington Wizards.

