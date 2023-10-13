"Didn't make it weird at all": Tyrese Maxey credits James Harden's professional attitude despite ongoing trade fiasco

Tyrese Maxey lauded James Harden's professionalism amid his ongoing trade fiasco with the Philadelphia 76ers. The general consensus was that 'The Beard' would be hard to handle during the training camp given that he has been actively pushing for a trade. Now Maxey has given the former MVP a shoutout saying he has handled the situation brilliantly even with the uncertainty regarding his future with the Sixers.

Speaking to JJ Redick on his 'The Old Man & The Three' podcast, Maxey credited Harden for being a thorough professional.

“First of all, Imma give a shoutout to James. He didn’t make it weird at all. He came in, and he was very, like, not what I was expecting. He was very receptive. He worked hard. He did all the drills. He was talking to even young guys that he didn’t know. James Harden, MVP, scoring champ, two-time assist leader, he’s sitting there talking to guys like Ricky Council, ‘Hey, when you help, you should do this.’ It’s not what I was picturing.”

[Starts 2:58 onwards]

At the time of writing, there's been no drama from the Philadelphia 76ers training camp. That said, there are no reports that indicate he has taken back his trade request.

Earlier, James Harden had missed the media day and the first day of training camp, leading to speculations that there would be more controversy forcing the Sixers' hand and trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers, his preferred destination.

The Philadelphia 76ers want James Harden to play in at least one preseason game

The Sixers have played two preseason games so far leading up to the 2023-24 preseason, and both of them were without James Harden. While he is still working on his conditioning to get back to game shape despite not wanting to be in Philadelphia, the hope from the team's think-tank is that he plays at least one preseason game.

Newly-minted team head coach Nick Nurse spoke of the guard getting some game time before they begin their campaign on October 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers have also missed Joel Embiid in action along with Harden.

“For sure. “It’s important to get everybody in as soon as they get ready to go. It’s certainly important to see what it’s like, and when it gets down to the last one, it’s important to get some kind of handle or sense of what your rotation is gonna look like.”

While Harden isn't the same relentless offensive presence he once was, he still boasts of high playmaking IQ and ended last season as the league leader in assists per game.

As for his trade, it's not what he brings to the table when he's on the floor that's the concern. James Harden has the infamous reputation of forcing his way out of situations with ample drama. For now, he remains a Sixer.