"Didn't want to move him for Kevin Durant": NBA insider rules out Damian Lillard trade to Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are not expected to dangle their most tradeable asset in a bid to acquire Damian Lillard.

The veteran guard handed in a trade request earlier in the offseason but has since been vocal regarding his desire to play for the Miami Heat. Nevertheless, the Portland Trail Blazers are open to listening to offers from around the NBA.

The Raptors are rumored to be interested in Lillard and have resisted the urge to enter a full-scale rebuild for the past two seasons. However, according to Zach Lowe, who was speaking on the "Lowe Post" podcast, Toronto likely wouldn't offer Scottie Barnes in exchange for Lillard.

"I don't think Toronto would consider moving Scottie Barnes in a Damian Lillard trade," Lowe said. "...If you didn't want to move him for Kevin Durant, I'm not sure you will move him for Damian Lillard."

Toronto would likely look to build a package surrounding Pascal Siakam and/or OG Anunoby. However, it's clear the front office views Barnes as a potential star of the future and is unwilling to trade him — even in return for one of the biggest stars the NBA has to offer.

Without Barnes in the trade package, it's unlikely Portland would agree to a deal.

The Miami Heat have been making moves in preparation for Damian Lillard

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Miami Heat have allowed some of their primary contributors to leave in the offseason.

Gabe Vincent is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Max Strus has teamed up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami only allows those departures if they're planning on adding a star of Lillard's caliber.

Yet, Pat Riley has been unable to produce a satisfactory trade pitch to the Trail Blazers, and both teams remain locked in a staring contest, waiting for the other one to blink.

According to The Athletics Shams Charania, who spoke on a recent episode of "The Rally," Miami would face a "gut punch" scenario if they fail to bring Lillard to South Beach.

"If Miami misses out on Damian Lillard, that's going to be a gut punch for them, because they have been preparing for that," Charania said on "The Rally." "Gabe Vincent leaves in free agency. Max Strus leaves in free agency. They have been building the whole summer on going and getting Damian Lillard."

Charania continued.

"They want the Heat to literally scrounge into every nook and cranny and produce everything they possibly can. The Heat don't feel a need to do that," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said.

Lillard's trade value could explode if he accepts that a move to Miami may not be feasible, allowing other teams to enter trade negotiations for a player who is seen as a franchise-altering addition.

Currently, NBA teams are likely reluctant to trade for Lillard due to his desire to play for Miami and only Miami.

With training camp set to get underway on October 2, the Trail Blazers are running out of time to find Lillard a new home before the new season begins, and the situation becomes a distraction.

However, there's a very good chance this trade saga continues until the February trade deadline, such is the disconnect between Lillard and Portland's front office.