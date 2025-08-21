"Diesel don't run from nobody" - Shaquille O'Neal set to return to boxing ring for bout against Will Smith's former bodyguard

Shaquille O'Neal appears set to step into the boxing ring to showcase another of his talents. The LA Lakers legend has accepted a fight challenge from Charles “Charlie Mack’’ Alston, a former bodyguard for renowned actor Will Smith.On Tuesday, Alston appeared in an Instagram video with Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman. During his short appearance, he revealed the long-standing beef he has with O'Neal.&quot;We were in Dallas doing an autograph signing, and (Shaq) came and tried to jump in front of the line,” Mack said. “I chopped him in his neck so he could get back.&quot;Later, the former bodyguard challenged Shaquille O'Neal to a boxing match.l O'Neal dropped in the Instagram post's comment section and accepted the challenge. Following his comment, Shaq dropped his response to the challenge in a video on his own Instagram account.&quot;You chopped me in my neck, Charlie Mack, that’s why I talk so funny. Payback time,&quot; O'Neal said. “You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody. … You better check my police record, Charlie Mack.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth personalities have fired shots at each other online to hype up the beef. Celebrity Boxing will be in charge of arranging the match, and as of now, there has not been any announcement regarding the date for the fight.Shaq has put on boxing gloves twice in his career before. Once against Sugar Shane Mosley and once against Oscar De La Hoya. He was still playing in the league while fighting in these exhibition matches, both of which he lost.Shaquille O'Neal to host Dwight Howard's Hall of Fame induction after ending beef with the former 3-time DPOYShaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard are two former Lakers stars who had beef for a long time. However, in April, Howard took the first step in ending his beef with the Lakers legend.After getting the news about his Hall of Fame induction, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year asked Shaquille O'Neal to be the one to induct him into the prestigious Hall of Fame Class of 25.Shaq accepted Howard's request, and on Wednesday, the Basketball Hall of Fame made it official. The HOF's X account tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Howard and Shaq standing together wearing their Orlando Magic jersey.Basketball HOF @HoophallLINKLet’s make it official. See you soon @SHAQ. 😎 #25HoopClassShaq and Howard had initially gotten into a beef because of the Superman nickname. Howard claimed to be the recipient of the nickname, and over the years, Shaq fired multiple jabs at him for doing so. However, both stars set aside their differences and decided to honor Howard for his contributions to the game.