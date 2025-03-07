DiJonai Carrington shares 5-word nod of approval to Mist BC stars hooping in crop tops

The Unrivaled regular season is winding down and DiJonai Carrington's Mist BC is in the playoff picture with a 5-7 record through 12 games. Mist has just two regular-season games remaining on the schedule, looking for two wins to secure a playoff bid in the inaugural season of Unrivaled.

On Thursday, the official Mist Instagram page posted a video of a team practice ahead of the club's matchup versus Laces Basketball Club on Saturday evening. In the video, the players were seen wearing crop tops while practicing.

"Atp no one is safe!! CROP TOP SZN," the caption read.

Mist's biggest stars were seen donning the look in the video, including DiJonai Carrington and Breanna Stewart. Carrington reposted the video to her Instagram story, sharing a five-word caption with her nod of approval for the practice look.

Image Credits: Via @dijonai__ on Instagram

"We love to see ittt," Carrington captioned her story post.

Carrington has appeared in nine of 12 games for Mist BC, averaging roughly nine minutes of action per contest. In those nine minutes, she is averaging 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. On the defensive end, she is grabbing 1.2 steals a night.

Mist BC in three-way tie for final two playoff spots

The Unrivaled playoff picture is beginning to take shape with just over a week remaining in the regular season. Lunar Owls Basketball Club and Rose Basketball Club have both clinched playoff spots as of Friday morning.

Lunar Owls has posted a league-best record of 11-1 on the season, with Rose trailing in second place, posting a record of 7-5 through 12 games on the year. Below Lunar Owls and Rose is a three-way tie between Mist BC, Vinyl Basketball Club and Laces Basketball Club.

With a win on Saturday, Mist could secure a playoff spot over Laces. For that to happen, Laces would have to lose their matchup versus the last-place Phantom Basketball Club, which sits at 3-9 on the season.

Mist BC will look to extend their three-game win streak with a win over Laces to punch their ticket to the playoffs. They are coming off a 71-62 victory over Rose BC on March 1.

