DiJonai Carrington swoons over loved-up picture with girlfriend NaLyssa Smith in Wings jersey

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington reacted to a photo with her girlfriend and now teammate NaLyssa Smith.
On Saturday, Smith shared five photos and a short clip of highlights of this season.
"DALYSS. #newdallas," Smith wrote in the caption.
Carrington shared the post on her Instagram story and added two emojis.
In a March 8 article, WNBA insider Grant Young wrote that the "sparks of the relationship" between Carrington and Smith began during their one season together playing for the Baylor Bears in 2020-21.
The Connecticut Sun drafted Carrington with the No. 20 pick in 2021, while the Indiana Fever selected Smith as the second pick a year later.
Carrington and Smith were part of a four-team trade with the Sun, the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever on Feb. 2. Dallas also acquired Tyasha Harris from Connecticut and the 12th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, which they used to select Aziaha James.
The massive trade included Satou Sabally landing in Phoenix and Sophie Cunningham in Indiana.
Wings GM reveals that the NaLyssa Smith trade helped in acquiring DiJonai Carrington
Dallas Wings general manager Curt Miller recently spoke about bringing DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith together.
Miller appeared in the broadcast of the Wings' final preseason game on May 10 against the Toyota Antelopes at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas GM discussed the team's offseason acquisitions.
"It was a lot of puzzle pieces to get to that trade, and some free agency," Miller said. "Chris [Koclanes] had some non-negotiables as we got closer on trade deals. Ty Harris had to be a part of the deal.
"We knew if we could get NaLyssa in a trade, that even more could get DiJonai through free agency, too. It all worked out."
The move to acquire Carrington and Smith created a buzz on social media, as it was well-known that both players were in a romantic relationship.
The Wings are currently 0-4 to start the 2025 season. They return to action on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
