"Dillon Brooks is actually a solid player"- NBA fans are torn about LeBron James' instigator's market value in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Dillon Brooks is reportedly looking for a lucrative contract this summer. The free-agent wing lost his spot with the Memphis Grizzlies after an inefficient season last year that ended in a first-round exit to the LA Lakers.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 39.0%, including 32.6% from deep during the regular season. His numbers dipped further in the Grizzlies' playoff run that lasted six games. Brooks averaged 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting a measly 31.2%, including 23.8% from 3-point range.

Apart from his poor production and lack of efficiency, Brooks also found himself among the most hated players in the league. His bold press conferences and overconfidence didn't sit well with many in the NBA circles.

Dillon Brooks poked a respected figure like LeBron James during the Grizzlies-Lakers playoff series, and many believe that inspired the Lakers to a dominant win. As the oldest player on the Grizzlies, critics deemed Brooks immature and a poor leader, considering the team's attitude, indiscipline and lack of respect for their opponents.

With reports emerging about him seeking a contract above the MLE, fans had a divided opinion on whether he deserves that kind of sum. His defensive skillset remains among the elite, but his poor decision-making offensively and personality off the court have fans questioning his expectations in free agency. One fan perfectly summed up the situation with Brooks, tweeting:

"dillion brooks is actually a solid player, decently consistent but yea he does talk too much for a player of his skill"

@BleacherReport @TheSteinLine He's a great in The Idol. Bodes well for his ability to generate ticket sales in a small market.

Casuals making light of what Dillon has done in the league just because he put himself in the crosshairs(pun intended) of the media for the sake of his ex teammate Ja this past season.



Not every player needs to be a 20ppg scorer to have… @TheSteinLine Me personally, I think he is worth it.Casuals making light of what Dillon has done in the league just because he put himself in the crosshairs(pun intended) of the media for the sake of his ex teammate Ja this past season.Not every player needs to be a 20ppg scorer to have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @BleacherReport @TheSteinLine Me personally, I think he is worth it.Casuals making light of what Dillon has done in the league just because he put himself in the crosshairs(pun intended) of the media for the sake of his ex teammate Ja this past season. Not every player needs to be a 20ppg scorer to have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

WoodWill @woodwill12 @BleacherReport @TheSteinLine That’s really a good price point for him , 36-48 mill 3or 4 yr contract @BleacherReport @TheSteinLine That’s really a good price point for him , 36-48 mill 3or 4 yr contract

BettingPros @BettingPros @BleacherReport @TheSteinLine Brooks after the worst playoff series in the history of the sport: @BleacherReport @TheSteinLine Brooks after the worst playoff series in the history of the sport: https://t.co/DZ6zl6suAc

Dillon Brooks receiving interest from Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks' market was expected to be stagnant after the way his season ended with the Memphis Grizzlies. His laughable claims off the court may have hampered his chances to return to the Grizzlies or find other suitors. However, some teams value him for his defensive play.

The All-Defensive team nominee has made a career out of being one of the league's best perimeter stoppers. His poor shot selection and lack of output offensively could hamper his prospects of signing with a contender, but a rebuilding team wouldn't mind adding him.

The Houston Rockets reportedly emerged as a suitor for him. They desperately need to bolster their defensive depth. It has been their weak link over the last two seasons. The Rockets also aim to make a push to return to the playoffs.

Dillon Brooks was integral in helping Memphis Grizzlies return to playoff contention. He has the experience of being around a younger group and meshing with them, which helped him develop great chemistry between the roster.

The Rockets need that change to get back to winning ways after two seasons filled with losses and little to no progress.

