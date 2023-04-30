Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for declining media availability 

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for his failure to do media availabilities multiple times as they fell out of the playoff picture courtesy of LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Following the Grizzlies' only win in the first-round series during Game 2 at home, Dillon Brooks told reporters how he wished he would have matched up against LeBron James back when he was playing in Cleveland or Miami as he doesn't find his current 38-year old version much of a challenge.

As James and the Lakers took these comments seriously, they went ahead and won three straight games for a commanding 3-1 lead and finished them off in six games in Los Angeles.

After the Grizzlies' loss in Game 3, Dillon Brooks declined media availability numerous times, which resulted in backlash from the media and online.

For all the trashtalking Brooks has done, he was unable to translate it to his level of production on the court as he struggled to make an impact all series long on both offensive and defensive ends.

In the first-round series against the Lakers, Dillon Brooks averaged 10.5 points on 31.2% shooting, including 23.8% from 3-point range, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. During the team's elimination game, he had a subpar 10-point outing on 4-11 shooting, including 2-5 from 3-point range, four rebounds and two assists.

LeBron James on feud with Dillon Brooks

After a dominant 40-point win against the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James was seen heading to the locker room immediately after the final buzzer, while his teammates shook hands with the opposing team.

Later that day, James tweeted out lyrics from Jay-Z's "Trouble" in response to Dillon Brooks.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass manBig shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents Its apparent you're staring at a legend Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑

But LeBron didn't stop there, as he also took the feud to Instagram with a collection of pictures and highlight reels of him from the series along with a caption.

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, help the bear," James posted.

LeBron James averaged 22.2 points on 48.6% shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 blocks.

James had his most iconic moment against Brooks in a pivotal Game 4 with the Grizzlies forward guarding him. On a crucial play with 32.0 seconds remaining in overtime, James drove hard against Brooks and got the and-1 opportunity to put his team up five points.

