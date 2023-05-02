Dillon Brooks' free agency status shocking update from Shams Charania 

Dillon Brooks is a key free agent for the Memphis Grizzlies this summer, and the team has already made their intentions clear. Shams Charania of The Atheltic recently reported that he will not be re-signed this summer under any circumstances.

Dillon Brooks was a hot topic of conversation in the first round after his altercation with LeBron James. He tried to get under the LA Lakers star's skin with his antics, but it did not work out. The Grizzlies were eventually knocked out of the playoffs in blowout fashion.

Along with his playstyle backfiring, his actions didn't help his cause. Once he began to struggle in the series, he began avoiding the media after games. The league eventually had no choice but to fine him for skipping media availabilites.

With Memphis on the table, Brooks now has to venture into free agency to try and secure another contract.

