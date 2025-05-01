Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib displays flawless makeup in glam snaps to 'remind' fans

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks' girlfriend, Mirna Habib, posted photos of her flawless makeup on Instagram. Habib posed in front of the camera to show off her . She posted it hours before Brooks and the Rockets' Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

Habib posted six photos, presenting her makeup for her 66.8k followers. She wore a black Chanel shirt with a white rounded collar and paired it with jeans. Brooks' partner also wore Chanel earrings.

Take a look at what Habib posted on the social media platform.

"I guess I have to remind you again," Habib posted.

Her followers flooded her with compliments about the look.

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend wore Rockets' gear ahead of the postseason

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend posted a picture of herself wearing a Rockets shirt on Saturday. Habib wore a graphic shirt of the Houston team and had a two-word caption, hyping the series. She showed her support ahead of the team's Game 3 contest in the best-of-seven series against the Warriors.

The shirt design featured a skeleton with a suit. Behind the skeleton is an inferno and the team's branding. Habib had a two-word caption in her Instagram story, where she posted the photo.

"Playoffs Mood," Habib posted.

However, the Rockets couldn't get a win in Game 3 against the Warriors. Even though the Steph Curry-led team didn't have Jimmy Butler, they outplayed the young Rockets team to hold a 2-1 lead on Saturday with a 104-93 victory.

Curry was unstoppable with 36 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. The two-time MVP shot 38.5 percent from downtown and was a headache for Houston.

Brooks, meanwhile, posted 13 points in Game 3. He had six rebounds, a steal and a block. The 6-foot-7 forward was efficient from deep and shot 75 percent of his attempts.

On Wednesday, Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets will put up a fight for Game 5 to save their season. They are down 3-1 in the playoff series and want to give themselves a chance to stay in the postseason.

