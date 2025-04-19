Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib rocks Rockets gear with 2 words ahead of NBA playoffs showdown against Warriors

On Saturday, the Houston Rockets star Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib was seen rooting for her partner's team ahead of the playoffs. Seen rocking a graphic Houston Rockets t-shirt, the fashion model dropped a two-word reaction in support of the team. The Rockets are currently preparing to face off against the Golden State Warriors in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Habib proudly exhibited a red Houston Rockets graphic tee on her story. The design featured a skeleton wearing a suit with an inferno backdrop and the team branding running across the chest. Captioning the story with a two-word message, the model wrote:

"Playoffs Mood."

Mirna Habib sends her support to her partner, Dillon Brooks, and the Rockets on Instagram

Mirna Habib's story was posted on the eve of the playoff tie between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at the Toyota Center. The Texan franchise finished the season as the second seed in the West and will face the Bay Area team in Round 1, who claimed the seventh seed after defeating the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

The Houston Rockets are making their return to the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and they are eager to make a strong impression. With their young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun leading the way, the Rockets also boast an experienced roster that includes players like Dillion Brooks and Steven Adams.

Dillon Brooks debuts an impressive new hairstyle once adorned by a Rockets icon during the playoffs

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was seen adorning a new hairdo in the wake of his team's playoff tie against the Warriors. Brooks' new style saw him braid his hair in the shape of the Houston Rockets logo, which paid homage to a Rockets icon, Gerald Green.

The shooting guard who suited up for the Texan outfit between 2017-2020 was famous for branding his hair with the Rockets logo during the playoffs, a tradition that Brooks is set to continue.

This new hairdo by the Canadian was first reported by AP Sports writer Kristie Rieken on X (formerly Twitter):

"The Rockets are back in the playoffs and Dillon Brooks has brought back the Rockets logo braids that H-Town legend Gerald Green use to rock in the postseason," she wrote.

Dillon Brooks and the Rockets will welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Toyota Center on Sunday. This will be their first playoff appearance in over half a decade.

