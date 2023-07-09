Dillon Brooks' Rockets deal soars past $90 million despite lackluster and underwhelming end to 2022-23 season

Dillon Brooks secured the bag with the Houston Rockets in free agency. Earlier reports suggested the two parties agreed to a four-year $80 million contract. However, that number is $86 million, with $4 million more as incentives. The deal became official on July 8th. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon were the first to report on this.

Brooks had an underwhelming season with the Memphis Grizzlies last year. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists but shot an underwhelming 39.6%, including 32.6% from deep.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. https://t.co/dJHLWvwFjX Reporting with @espn_macmahon : Dillon Brooks’ four-year, $80M deal with the Rockets? Well it’s landed at four-years $86M in the sign-and-trade — with $4M more in incentives that can bring it to $90M, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Dillon Brooks’ four-year, $80M deal with the Rockets? Well it’s landed at four-years $86M in the sign-and-trade — with $4M more in incentives that can bring it to $90M, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooks was solid defensively in the regular season, though. However, it's questionable if that was enough to warrant an almost $22.5 million deal annually. Brooks' numbers dipped further in the playoffs and his defense too.

He averaged 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in the Grizzlies' first-round loss to the seventh-seeded LA Lakers, shooting a measly 31.2%, including 23.8% from deep. Dillon Brooks also got blamed for Memphis' disappointing end to that series.

His disrespectful comments towards LeBron James after Memphis' Game 2 win came back to haunt him and the Grizzlies when the series shifted to LA. The Lakers decimated Memphis, and Brooks was a no-show.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



“I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



(via



Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James:“I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”(via @espn_macmahon Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” 👀(via @espn_macmahon) https://t.co/rH7PiT3ceX

Several NBA fans aren't pleased with Dillon Brooks' playing style either and often call him a "dirty player" or a serial "flopper." He was arguably the most hated player last season.

Dillon Brooks is a solid fit with the Houston Rockets

Whether Dillon Brooks got overpaid or underpaid is debatable, but his fit with the Houston Rockets cannot be argued. Regardless of the hate Brooks received from fans, the defensive wing was crucial to the young Memphis Grizzlies' resurgence over the last three seasons.

The Rockets needed a presence like him to integrate intensity and physicality on the defensive end. The Rockets have lacked that since they committed to a rebuild. The Rockets had the fourth-worst defense in 2021, the worst in 2022 and second-worst last season.

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree Another classic JJ rant… on Dillon Brooks Another classic JJ rant… on Dillon Brooks https://t.co/drYUOcNmo4

The Houston Rockets have enough depth offensively, so Brooks' touches will likely reduce, throwing out any concerns regarding his poor decision-making on that end. They signed Fred VanVleet and have other weapons like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. to carry the burden on offense.

Dillon Brooks was the Grizzlies' second or third ball handler on offense on most occasions. In Houston, he will likely don a role of a corner 3-point specialist, which could improve his efficiency. New Rockets coach Ime Udoka has been great with helping players find their roles previously, and Brooks could benefit from that.

Poll : 0 votes