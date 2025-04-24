Dillon Brooks shares rare look into his relationship with girlfriend Mirna Habib

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Apr 24, 2025 00:17 GMT
Now in his eighth NBA season, and second in Houston, Dillon Brooks has developed into a crucial member of the Rockets' core. A youthful Rockets squad will navigate the playoffs with Brooks lighting the way as one of the team's leaders, with some of the most playoff experience on the roster.

Off the court, Brooks is a dedicated partner to his girlfriend, Mirna Habib. The couple is largely reserved, preferring to keep things personal from the media. In a rare display, Brooks shared a snapshot of Habib in an Instagram story.

Brooks shared the story post on Tuesday afternoon, following Houston's tough 95-85 loss versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Touched by the sentiment, Habib shared Brooks' story post on her own Instagram story.

Brooks and Habib will be in Houston for Game 2 of the round-one matchup before the couple travels to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets eyeing bounce-back performance in Game 2

After a rough Game 1 showing, Dillon Brooks and the Rockets will look to rebound in Game 2 and tie the series at 1-1 in their final game at home before a two-game trip to the Bay. Individually, Brooks struggled on the offensive side of the floor, shooting just 3-of-9 from the field, but managed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

He connected on an efficient clip of 3-pointers, connecting on two of his five attempts from beyond the arc, and was expectedly solid on the defensive end for the majority of the game. Dillon Brooks was the only Rocket struggling to find the bottom of the net, as Houston shot an inefficient 39.1% from the field and an abysmal 20.7% from 3-point range.

The Rockets will have a good opportunity to rebound in Game 2 in front of a friendly crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston. Despite the 10-point loss their last time out, Houston is coming into Game 2 as a 4.5-point favorite, according to ESPN Bet.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications