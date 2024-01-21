Dillon Brooks steps up the villain drip flaunting $2,447 Louis Vuitton kicks

Dillon Brooks is keeping up the said villain drip in his latest look. The Houston Rockets star shared an Instagram story with his latest pair of blacked-out Louis Vuitton trainers.

Brooks, heading to his destination through a private charter, opted for the Louis Vuitton Plain Leather Oversized trainers. Made with blended fabrics the shoes carry a street style statement as its website description states. The blacked-out sneakers are priced at $2447 on the Buyma.com website.

Dillon Brooks' Instagram story (Image source: Instagram @dillonbrooks24)

Along with a glimpse of his luxury LV trainers, Brooks tagged Sammy Sutton in the post acknowledging his extraordinary service. Sammy is a private plane charter known to fly top athletes and celebrities.

Dillon Brooks was dubbed "Dillon the Villain" following a significant incident during his Houston Rockets debut. After being ejected for a flagrant two-foul on Daniel Theis, Brooks humorously asserted, "What’s my name? The name is ‘Dillon the Villain.’"

Despite the accidental nature of the contact, the consequent ejection and Brooks' declaration about being picked on solidified the perception of him as a controversial figure on the court.

His reputation as a strong defender willing to go the extra mile for the team also possibly contributed to the nickname.

Dillon Brooks loves rocking the tunnel look with LV shoes

Dillon Brooks made a dramatic entrance ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a unique Stone Cold Steve Austin-inspired look last year in March. He donned a striking black vest over his bare chest, paired with shorts, resembling a higher fashion version of the WWE wrestling legend.

Adding a touch of luxury, Brooks accessorized with Louis Vuitton glasses, his favorite postgame accessory, along with Louis Vuitton shoes and a Christian Dior belt.

This attention-grabbing outfit immediately drew widespread attention, as the NBA's official Twitter account shared the striking look, propelling Brooks into the spotlight even before the game began. The outfit choice resonated with fans and social media as they caught the nod to Austin's iconic wrestling attire, showcasing Brooks' bold and individualistic sense of style.

He has paired his LV trainers with his one-of-a-kind outfits on occasions over the years. Here are some of his top looks:

Dillon Brooks heading for the game in LV trainers(Image source: @protrending.com)

