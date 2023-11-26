"Dirty play", "out here with football tackle" : Kyle Kuzma receives stern criticism from fans after injuring Jalen Johnson

Over the weekend, Kyle Kuzma was ivolved in a collision at the rim with Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. Following the incident, fans did not hold back on how things unfolded.

Johnson stole the ball from Kuzma and rushed downcourt on a fastbreak. When he rose up for a dunk, Kuzma crashed into him at the rim. Johnson ended up losing his balance in the air and hit the ground hard.

He tried catching himself with his hands, resulting in a wrist injury that forced him to exit the matchup.

Fans tore into Kuzma, deeming that it was a dirty play from the Washington Wizards forward after having the ball plucked from Johnson.

Despite losing one of their standout young players just eight minutes into the game, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Wizards 136-108. Kyle Kuzma finished with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Jalen Johnson suffered serious injury in play with Kyle Kuzma

Jalen Johnson was forced to exit the Washington Wizards game because of this play with Kyle Kuzma. Developments on Sunday afternoon suggest that the young forward is going to miss extended time.

Shams Charania reported that Johnson suffered an injury to his left wrist and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

This is a tough blow for Johnson, as he was in the midst of a breakout season for the Atlanta Hawks. After John Collins was traded to the Utah Jazz, it opened up more playing time for the 21-year-old.

In the Hawks' first 15 games, Johnson was averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals, all being career highs. Johnson was drafted 20th overall in 2021 but never averaged more than 15 minutes per game in his first two seasons.

Missing significant time is also a big blow for Johnson, as this is a big year for him, as he'll be extension eligible off his rookie contract. In the midst of a breakout year, he looked to be in line for a nice pay day this summer. Now, Johnson is forced to sit out the next month asa he rehabs his wrist injury.

Johnson was a key starter for the Hawks, leaving them forced to adjust as they look to slowly climb up the Eastern Conference.