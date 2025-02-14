"Disrespectful and disingenuous" - Fans slam Jason Kidd for taking shots at Luka Doncic's usage rate after trade to Lakers

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was in the spotlight after mentioning Luka Doncic's usage rate during Thursday's press conference. Kidd seemingly took shots at his former superstar player, saying the Mavericks would generate more shots across the board for all players after Doncic's departure.

Kidd discussed this after Kyrie Irving went off for 42 points in Wednesday's win over the Golden State Warriors but had zero assists. He believed Kyrie was getting more shot opportunities, similar to other players, citing Doncic's absence.

"Everybody will get more shots just because the player that we traded, he was involved in everything," Kidd said (h/t Mavericks reporter Abby Jones).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Kidd was giving an analytical perspective, many fans believed he was taking shots at his former superstar's impact on the game from a negative view.

One fan slammed the Mavericks coach, saying:

"This is super disrespectful and disingenuous because to not even have the decency to say his actual name but still use him in a negative way 2 weeks later to justify you finally winning a game through decent coaching is so sickening.

Another called Kidd out for not even saying Doncic's name.

"Can't even name Luka. His name is LUKA DONCIC not "player that we traded""

One fan added:

"Jesus these guys after everytime we are ready to move on say some dumb sh*t"

One fan said:

"I’ve never seen an org mistreat a generational talent like this. Fuck the Mavs, man"

One fan wrote:

"i’m almost still hoping something will come out explaining as to why he deserves this type of nastiness from these ppl"

Luka Doncic has been heavily criticized since his trade to the Lakers

Luka Doncic has been subjected to stark criticism after his trade to the Lakers. Several reports suggested the Mavericks weren't satisfied with his conditioning and had concerns about the five-time All-Star's durability. Meanwhile, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont had a harsh take on trading Doncic in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, in which he said:

"If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win," the Mavericks governor said.

"And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dumont's comments hinted that the reports about the Mavericks' concerns about Doncic's conditioning were true. However, fans have vehemently been at a crossroads with the organization's perspective. They believe Luka Doncic was their best chance to have a longer championship window than Anthony Davis, who is six years older and is deemed injury-prone.

The frustrations have only picked up steam of late after Davis suffered a long-term adductor injury in his first game for the Mavs. Fans at the American Airlines Center have booed Dumont and called for GM Nico Harrison's firing.

Expand Tweet

Some have also been ejected, creating unrest between the franchise and the fanbase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback