"Disrespecting Nets all-time leading scorer": Bucks fans infuriated with Brook Lopez's bizarre 'headbutt' tech

Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks are in Brooklyn to face the Nets. Milwaukee is looking to stay unbeaten in the season series after winning the first encounter between the two teams 129-125 on Nov. 6. Lopez had a poor showing in the said win and is looking to have a much better performance on Wednesday.

The Bucks led 66-59 after the first 24 minutes of the game. Just before both teams headed into their respective locker rooms, Lopez had the last touch of the ball before the buzzer sounded. However, instead of holding it, the former Net decided to hit it with his head.

Lopez’s “headbutt” resulted in a technical foul for the Nets at the start of the third quarter. Fans reacted to the incident:

"Disrespecting All Time Nets leading scorer Brook Lopez like that is ridiculous"

The fan on Twitter/X is right. Brook Lopez is the Brooklyn Nets all-time leading scorer with 10,444. No one in the top-10 list of that category is even playing anymore. Lopez is also the franchise leader in blocks, field goals and field goal attempts.

Under the NBA’s rules, any player who kicks or throws a ball, regardless of the reason or where it lands, will be called for a technical foul. What Lopez did was nowhere near close to that description. The big man playfully hit the ball with his head as time expired.

Brook Lopez is struggling against Brooklyn Nets

In the Milwaukee Bucks’ first game this season against the Brooklyn Nets, Lopez finished with four points, seven rebounds and two assists. He had a net rating of -15, the worst among the Bucks.

In Wednesday night’s rematch, Lopez isn’t doing much better either. He has two points, six rebounds and two assists. The big man has hit just 1-of-7 field goal attempts and missed all six 3-pointers.

The Bucks are leading 118-106 with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter. Like in the first game between the two teams, Milwaukee could walk away with a win. Despite Lopez’s underwhelming performance for the second straight game against Brooklyn, the Bucks could hold a 2-0 advantage after tonight.

Milwaukee will host Brooklyn on Mar. 21, which will be their third and last meeting this season. Maybe Brook Lopez will finally have his usual game when that time arrives.