"Disrespecting Virgil": PJ Tucker's custom OFF-WHITE x Nike Kobe 5s draws flak from fans

LA Clippers veteran forward PJ Tucker showed off his sneaker game as the team played against the young OKC Thunder squad. Tucker put on a pair of custom Off-White x Nike Kobe 5s but wasn't well received by fans. Fans voiced their opinion when photos of him wearing the pair were posted on social media.

Tucker was photographed wearing the sneakers as he prepared for the game. According to an Instagram post, the pair is a collaboration by Nike and Off-White, a Milan-based fashion label that was founded by the late Virgil Abloh. He was a well-known American fashion designer known for his luxury streetwear clothing.

Upon seeing this, fans quickly criticized the Clippers forward for wearing the pair. Some thought he was disrespecting the legacy of Virgil. There are some who didn't care about the name associated with the sneakers but were more critical of the veteran forward for wearing amazing pairs of shoes but don't usually get playing time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the reactions that Tucker received for wearing the custom-made shoes.

Fan reactions #1

Fan reaction #2

Fan reaction #3

Fan reaction #4

Fan reaction #5

Fan reaction #6

Still, no matter how much criticism he gets for these, Tucker will likely continue to wear his iconic sneakers while he's active in the league.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Lmaoo bro wants out of LA": NBA fans hilariously get at PJ Tucker's quest to find chiropractors and massage during halftime

Looking at the worth of PJ Tucker's sneaker collection

It's known around the league that PJ Tucker is the sneaker king. Tucker has worn some of the rarest pairs that any sneakerhead would die finding. According to him, his love for sneakers started early in his life as he learned to hone his craft as a basketball player when he was a kid.

Tucker mentioned that he would buy a pair each year as a kid and dreamt of having a sea of sneakers. Now that he's able to buy numerous pairs with his own money as an NBA player, his collection has racked up to about 5,000 pairs.

Tucker is a unique collector, as he wears most of what he collects and plays basketball while wearing them. Most collectors would store their sneakers in acrylic cases or try to preserve the box to increase its value. But not the 2021 NBA champion.

According to sources, Tucker's collection has an estimation of around $145,000. The most expensive pair he ever bought was $36,000, which was the Nike Air Mag 'Back To The Future' Sneakers. Dominic Ciambrone, known as the "Shoe Surgeon" collaborated with the NBA forward and designed a pair of diamond-encrusted Air Jordan 1’s. It's reportedly worth $250,000.

Also read: Sneaker Royalty: PJ Tucker rocks $3,486 Nike Air Force 1 in style

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!